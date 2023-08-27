The Lady Warriors notched their first pre-league victory of the season with a sweep over the Bakersfield Drillers, 25-12, 25-11, 25-17.

Leading the way for Tehachapi was Jo Rausch with 12 kills and nine blocks. Also performing well were Koree Rodden (seven kills, seven blocks), Annie Loken (six kills, two blocks), Carly Hayes (five kills), Ellison Gardner (three kills), MacKenna Chambers (11 assists, two kills), Kayden Killingsworth (three aces), Davery Pogon-Cord (three digs) and Livee Garrett (14 assists).

