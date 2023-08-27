The Lady Warriors notched their first pre-league victory of the season with a sweep over the Bakersfield Drillers, 25-12, 25-11, 25-17.
Leading the way for Tehachapi was Jo Rausch with 12 kills and nine blocks. Also performing well were Koree Rodden (seven kills, seven blocks), Annie Loken (six kills, two blocks), Carly Hayes (five kills), Ellison Gardner (three kills), MacKenna Chambers (11 assists, two kills), Kayden Killingsworth (three aces), Davery Pogon-Cord (three digs) and Livee Garrett (14 assists).
Tehachapi (1-2) also had a match against Stockdale last week, falling to the Mustangs 25-11, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19.
Against Stockdale, Rausch and Rodden both combined for 20 kills, while Rodden also had 10 blocks and eight digs. Other leaders included Ellison Gardner with eight digs and Garrett with seven digs.
The Lady Warriors will have a pair of home games this week with Garces on Tuesday and Delano-Cesar Chavez on Thursday. Match start times will be 4 p.m. for frosh-soph, 5 p.m. for junior varsity and 6:15 p.m. for varsity.
Ladies tennis defeats Taft Wildcats
The Varsity Lady Warriors earned their second victory of the season with an 8-1 win over Taft.
Taking victories in singles were Naomi Park (6-0, 6-0), Paityn Billings (6-0, 6-0), Rose Gray (6-2, 6-3), Emma Gibson (6-0, 6-2) and Bella Gonzalez (6-1, 6-2). Winning in doubles were Park and Billings (8-2) and Gibson and Olivia Loyd (8-4).
Tehachapi (2-1) also played the Bakersfield Drillers last week, falling 8-1 as a team but still recording a victory at No. 5 singles from Riley Walden, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Warriors defeated Taft 9-0 with wins from Jaskiran Grewal (6-2, 6-1), Sophia Garcia (6-1, 6-1), Gabrielle Baker (6-2, 6-0), Valentina Aguirre (6-0, 6-0), Shelby Wood (6-2, 6-1) and Princess Amezcua (6-0, 6-0) in singles and Garcia – Gabrielle Baker (8-3), Grewal – Wood (8-3) and Isabel Baker – Karma Ridges (8-0) in doubles.
The varsity will have a match at Highland on Thursday. The junior varsity will have a match at Del Oro this Wednesday and at home against Highland on Thursday. First serve in all contests will be at 3:30 p.m.
