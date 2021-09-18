The Lady Warriors had an impressive showing at home last Thursday in a dominating three-set sweep over the Bakersfield Drillers, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17.
Tehachapi (8-5) was led by Aubree Dees (11 kills, six digs, 15 assists) and Kaidence Lehman with 10 kills. Other leaders included Sophia Kendrick with five kills, Laura LaMonte with three aces, Annie Loken with two aces, Trista Diefenderfer with six digs and two aces, Carly Hayes with four blocks, Michelle Orellana with seven digs and Faith Rodriguez with five digs.
Prior to the win over Bakersfield, the Lady Warriors also easily dispatched Highland on the road in straight sets, 25-18, 25-13, 25-12. Lehman had 10 kills, Orellana had eight digs and Dees had 16 assists, seven kills, three aces and four digs, followed by Kendrick with three aces and Loken with three aces, three digs and two blocks.
Earlier this month, the Lady Warriors participated in the Bakersfield-Highland Tournament, finishing with a 4-2 record overall. Tehachapi defeated Taft (25-22, 25-21), Foothill (25-12, 25-17), Wasco (25-14, 21-25, 15-10) and Independence (25-18, 25-19), losing to Liberty (27-25, 25-16) and McFarland (15-25, 25-22, 16-14).
The Lady Warriors will start South Yosemite League action this week with a home contest on Tuesday against Ridgeview and an away game on Thursday against Independence. Both matches will start at 6:15 p.m.
