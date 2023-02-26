Student-athlete Michelle Orellana was recently honored in a special ceremony at Tehachapi High School, signing her official letter of intent to play basketball for UC Merced next season.
Orellana’s full athletic-academic scholarship was offered because of the standout’s accomplishments in the classroom and on the court.
“I would like to thank God for this opportunity. Also my past and present coaches, each one has furthered my knowledge of the game for the better,” said Orellana.
Academically, Orellana is at the top of her senior class and is in the running to be this year’s valedictorian. She currently has a 4.5 grade point average and will be pursuing a degree in psychology, with aspirations to enter the healthcare or criminal justice field after earning her degree.
Athletically, Orellana finished her junior season with 259 points, 87 rebounds, 37 steals and 34 assists and this season has already amassed 298 points, 70 rebounds, 59 assists and 58 steals.
“I want to thank my parents (Danny and Jennifer) for constantly pushing me past my limits to reach my full potential and the sacrifices they made to get me here,” Orellana added. “I would also like to thank my teammates for having heart and playing alongside me. This is a team I will not forget.”
THS Booster Club honors Athlete of the Month recipients
The Tehachapi High Booster Club recently recognized athlete of the month recipients for January.
The recipients for January (winter season) included Lauren Rosales, Mackenzie Nicholson, Magnus Daugaard, Hannah Tyree, Matthew Oakley, Madyson Schulze, Alan Castaneda, Alexandria Acevedo, Alexander Trumbull, Turtle Thomson, Riley Walden, Dylan Valdez, Pristine Perkins and Troy Ledlow.
Each student received a patch for their letterman jacket, T-shirt and breakfast at a small get-together at the high school. Congratulations to all honorees!
Warriors edged by Liberty in CIF D2 Championship
It was a magical run for the Lady Warriors in the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs this past week, defeating No. 1 seed Orcutt Academy (65-61) in the semifinals before falling in a close contest to Bakersfield Liberty (58-51) in the CIF championship.
Tehachapi (26-2), a base Division 3 team, played inspired throughout the post-season to reach the championship final, but fell just short to the Patriots, a perennial Division 1 power across all sports.
The Lady Warriors were led in the game by Riley Walden, who was awarded the Fighting Spirit Award (THS most valuable player) by the CIF Basketball committee with 22 points scored. Other standouts included Laura LaMonte with 10 points, Koree Rodden with nine points and Kennedy Perkins with seven points.
In the semifinals against Orcutt Academy, leaders were LaMonte (22 points, six rebounds), Walden (18 points, six rebounds), Rodden (10 points), Camille Foster (nine rebounds) and Perkins (seven rebounds).
Despite the defeat in the Central Section finals, Mountain Basketball will move on to the state playoffs this week with a game scheduled for Tuesday in the regional first round. For information on the Lady Warriors opponent, location and ticket information, go to @tehachapisports on twitter.
