Tehachapi High Cross Country traveled to Wasco last week to compete with eight other schools in the Wasco Invitational.
Competing as a team and individually in four divisions, Tehachapi garnered 12 individual medals and a team first-place finish in the boys frosh-soph division.
The Varsity Warriors were led by senior Jose Flores (18:48), who received a medal by posting his best time of the year with a 12th place finish out of 40 athletes in the varsity 5,000 meter field.
The Lady Warriors toed the starting line of the 5,000-meter race and when the dust settled, took home five individual medals and third place in the team standings. Tehachapi was led by junior Emily Valdez (ninth – 23:40), junior Amanda Edwards (17th – 25:23), senior Anahi Machado (18th – 25:23), junior Addison Grenz (20th – 25:54) and junior Ashlynn Grimes (21st – 26:05).
Representing the ladies in the JV division was junior Ava Hester (19th – 32:28), who received an individual medal for her placement in the course.
Not to be outdone, the boys frosh-soph team competed in a 2.1 mile course and finished the day with five individual medals and a first place overall team plaque. Sophomore Samuel Torres (13:02) continued his two-mile run streak, taking a first place medal for the fourth straight race. Also medaling for the boys was freshman Colter Grenz (second – 13:20), Walker Fleming (third – 13:39), Eric Swanson (seventh – 16:54) and Wyatt Hester (ninth – 19:05).
Warrior Cross Country will compete again this Wednesday at Independence High School. First run begins at 3 p.m.
JV Warriors overwhelm Ridgeview in SYL football opener
Even though there was not a varsity game played this week, the JV Warriors made sure there were plenty of football fireworks in a 51-12 drubbing over Ridgeview.
Tehachapi (4-2; 1-0 SYL) recorded five offensive touchdowns and 323 yards of total offense. Karson Tiewater registered 117 yards rushing and a 44-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Anthony Cerbantez and Aguirre recorded 71 yards rushing and two rushing scores to lead way. Adrian Pina and Levi Hart also each had rushing touchdowns and a combined 76 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Liddon Scott had a team-high five tackles, followed by Alex Leon and Leonell Gonzalez with four tackles each. Other highlights included Samuel Scott recording a sack, Wade Brooks and Hart with interceptions and Gonzalez with a fumble strip and a tackle for a safety. Aguirre also had a 37-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
On special teams, Carter Kolesar was a perfect 7-7 on PATs and Aguirre had a 53-yard punt return for a touchdown.
The JV Warriors will join the varsity warriors with a SYL contest this Friday, Oct. 8 on the road at Independence. JV will kickoff at 5 p.m. and the varsity will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. in Bakersfield.
Lady Warrior Volleyball defeats Golden Valley
Tehachapi (11-6; 3-1 SYL) recorded their third league victory of the season with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 win over Golden Valley last Thursday at home.
Aubree Dees led the team with nine kills, 22 assists, five aces and six digs, followed by Kaidence Lehman (eight kills, four digs) and Annie Loken (eight kills, five aces).
Trista Diefenderfer (six kills), Michelle Orellana (10 digs, three kills) and Sophie Schulstad (10 assists) also had strong performances.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Warriors lost a match on the road to Bakersfield Christian, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20.
Tehachapi will continue their league scheduled this week with a pair of away contests against West on Tuesday and Ridgeview on Thursday in Bakersfield.
