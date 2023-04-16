The Lady Warriors had a setback in the league standings this past week in a pair of losses to South, 10-2 and 6-4.
Tehachapi (3-5; 3-2 SYML) had a good day at the plate in the first loss to South from Madilyn Schneider, who went 2-3 with a run scored. Desi Torres also had a home run in the game.
Makinzie Yasumoto pitched 4.2 innings and had three strikeouts in the loss.
In the second game over South, Mountain Softball opened the first inning with a 1-0 lead, but South was able to get three runs in the second inning and another pair of runs in the sixth inning to secure the win.
The Lady Warriors will look to bounce back in an away match this Monday, Apr. 17 at Taft and a pair of league games against East (Tuesday at home, Apr. 18 and Thursday in Bakersfield, Apr. 20). First pitch in all contests will be at 4 p.m.
BASEBALL RECORDS VICTORIES OVER SOUTH
Mountain Baseball secured a pair of league wins last week with a 8-0 and 21-1 victory over the Spartans in South Yosemite Mountain League action.
In the shutout victory over South, Tehachapi (13-5-1; 5-0-1 SYML) recorded 13 hits and had a combined six strikeouts recorded from pitchers Dillon Kerr, Cyler Hoofard and Turtle Thomson.
At the plate, THS had solid performances from Hoofard (3-4, double, two runs), Thomson (2-4, two hits, two RBIs), Bryce Segale (2-4, double, run, RBI), Cole Nicholas (2-4), Chris Turpin (1-3, double, run, two RBIs) and Samuel Ciaccio (1-2, double, two runs).
The Warriors later swept the season series over the Spartans last Thursday in emphatic fashion with a 19-hit, 21-1 victory.
Tehachapi blew the game wide open in the third inning with a 13-run stanza, adding another six-run sixth inning to ice the game.
On the mound, pitchers Kamron Sanchez, Ciaccio and Turpin all combined for seven strikeouts and only one earned run and two hits relinquished in the victory.
Offensively, Nicholas (3-4, triple, double, three runs, four RBIs), Reed Segale (2-3, two runs), Hoofard (2-4, triple, two runs, four RBIs), Matthew Hughes (2-4, triple, three runs, four RBIs), Ciaccio (2-2, double, two runs, RBI) and Kerr (2-4, two runs, three RBIs) all had good performances.
The Warriors will continue their league schedule this week with a pair of games scheduled against East (Tuesday at home, Apr. 18 and Thursday in Bakersfield, Apr. 20). Both games will start at 4 p.m.
FROSH-SOPH T&F GIRLS TAKE GOLD AT INVITE
Nine area high schools gathered at Foothill High on Friday to compete in the Lonnie Shelton Invite. THS brought all four divisions to the meet and represented Tehachapi well. The varsity girls finished the meet with six points and were ninth. The varsity boys were seventh overall and totaled 41 points. The frosh/soph boys were fourth in team scoring at 41 points while the frosh/soph girls scored 124 points to win their division.
For the varsity boys, Jacob Betancourt took third in the 100 meters (11.50), second in the 200 meters (23.55) and second in the high jump (5.8) and Leo Gonzalez finished second in the 300 meter hurdles (43.95 – personal record).
In the frosh/soph boys events, Danny Gonzalez competed in the 3200 (11:40.40) for second place, Kenny Pitt (101' 6") took second in the discus, Thaddeus Dyer was second in the high jump (5' 4"), while Colter Grenz took third in the triple jump (35' 3"). All four took home individual medals.
In the frosh/soph girls events, the 4x100 relay team consisting of Drew Sherman, Violette Casas, Bryanna Grimes and Baylee Torres (57.96) finished second in the event. The 4x400 relay team featuring Drew Sherman, Arwen Lambert, Rameen Sandhu and Baylee Torres (4:58.15) took first place. Individual efforts netting in medals for their efforts saw Emma Gonzales finish second in the 400 meters at (1:08.16). Gloria Christina-Checa leaped (11' 10") to finish third in the long jump and Delilah Cardenas took first in the 100 meter hurdles (15.44). Drew Sherman finished first (1:06.4) in the 400 meters, Baylee Torres posted third (29.49) in the 200 meters. Violette Casas rose to the occasion adding a first in the 1600 meters (6:21.48) and doubling for a first place finish in the 3200 meters (14:18.27). Casas was a major standout with two team medals and two individual medals.
Track and Field will continue their season at the Titan Top 16 Frosh/Soph Invite this Thursday at Bakersfield High and then compete in the Dinuba Invite this Friday.
