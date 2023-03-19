The Water Warriors recently had impressive results at the Taft Invite, with the Lady Warriors taking first place and the Warriors taking second place overall in the multi-school competition.
The day started off with Davery Pogon-cord, Regan Rodriguez, Allison George and Grace Keller winning the 200 Yard Medley Relay with a time of 2:06.80. The Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay followed with a first-place win with a time of 1:57.56 (Hyrum Nettles, Eric Swanson, Kody Whatmough and Iven Sandholdt).
Top girls that brought home medals were Regan Rodriguez (First in the 100 Yard Butterfly and First 100 Yard Breaststroke), Davery Pogon-Cord (Second 200 Yard Freesytle and First 100 Yard Backstroke), Allison George (Second 50 Yard Freestyle and First 100 Yard Freestyle), Grace Keller (First 200 Yard Individual Medley and Second 500 Yard Freestyle) and Malaya Westbrook (Third 100 Yard Butterfly)
Top boys that brought home medals were Iven Sandholdt (First 50 Yard Freestyle and First 100 Yard Freestyle), Hyrum Nettles (Second 200 Yard Individual Medley and Second 100 Yard Butterfly), Eric Swanson (First 100 Yard Breaststroke) and Kody Whatmough (Third 200 Yard Individual Medley).
The girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay placed fourth with a time of 2:11.66 (Celicity Simmons, Kayley Jorris, Malaya Westbrook and Gianna Sanders). The boys 200 Yard Relay placed second with a time of 1:46.16 (Hyrum Nettles, Lars Mathiasen, Kody Whatmough and Ivan Sandholdt). The day ended with the girls taking first place in the 400 Yard Free Relay (George, Keller, Rodriguez and Pogon-Cord).
In addition to their strong results in Taft, Mountain Swimming also defeated South in their first South Yosemite Mountain League meet of the season.
— story by Rafael Rodriguez, contributing writer
Track and Field takes third place at Wildcat Invitational
Tehachapi High Track and Field competed in the Wildcat Invitational this past week in Taft. The Warriors gathered with five other schools on the all-weather track, with the Lady Warriors tallying 96 points and Warriors 77.5 points, with both teams finishing in third place overall in their divisions.
The Lady Warriors opened the meet with Baylee Torres (9:32) taking fourth place in the 2K steeple chase. Other Lady Warrior highlights for the meet were Drew Sherman second (1:09), Baylee Torres third (1:10.50) and Emma Gonzales fifth (1;10.80) in the 400 meters. Delilah Cardenas took second (19.83) in the 100-meter hurdles and third (56.38) in the 300-meter hurdles. Giselle Cardenas also took fourth (58.72) in the 300-meter hurdles. Claire Shadduck took home third place (14.01) in the 100 meters and then grabbed first in the 200 meters (28.45). In field events Abby Strategos finished fourth (25' 11.6”) in the shot put and then finished second (70' 8") in the discus.
On the Warriors side of the ledger, THS had a great start finishing second (46.08) in the 4x100 relay, with Jacob Betancourt, Kaleb Songer, Karson Tiewater and AJ Anderson competing. AJ Anderson added to his day with a second place (19' 2") in the long jump. Leo Gonzalez took fourth place (46.78) in the 300 hurdles and second place (18.61) in the 110-meter hurdles. Jacob Betancourt had an excellent day overall, taking home third place (24.37) in the 200 meters and a pair of silver medals in the 100 meters (11.50) and the high jump (5' 10"). Other notable results saw Colter Grenz finish fourth (34' 8") in the triple jump and Kenny Pitt fifth place (34' 4") in the shot put.
Bringing the meet to a close was the always entertaining 4x100 weight men's relay where shot put and discus throwers compete in an open run. The THS team consisting of Mark Nicholson, Hayden Liebman, Raul Navarro and Kenny Pitt, who all highlighted the Warrior day by taking home first place.
Next THS Track and Field has a SYML meet on Thursday, Mar. 23 and the Frontier Frosh/Soph Relays on Friday, Mar. 24. Both events will be held at Bakersfield High.
Baseball earns road victory over Lancaster-Eastside
The Warriors had as strong overall performance in a pre-league 5-3 victory over Lancaster-Eastside.
Turtle Thomson led the Warrior bats by going 3-4 at the plate, followed by Reed Segale recording three RBIs and a run scored, Cole Nicholas two RBIs and Chris Turpin two runs scored. On the mound, Turpin got the win with five strikeouts in 2.2 innings. Turtle Thomson and Kamron Sanchez came in relief and recorded a combined three strikeouts.
Tehachapi (7-3; 1-0 SYML) also won their league home opener over South last week, 10-3. Highlights from that game will be in next week’s edition of the Tehachapi News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.