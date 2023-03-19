The Water Warriors recently had impressive results at the Taft Invite, with the Lady Warriors taking first place and the Warriors taking second place overall in the multi-school competition.

The day started off with Davery Pogon-cord, Regan Rodriguez, Allison George and Grace Keller winning the 200 Yard Medley Relay with a time of 2:06.80. The Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay followed with a first-place win with a time of 1:57.56 (Hyrum Nettles, Eric Swanson, Kody Whatmough and Iven Sandholdt).