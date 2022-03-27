The Warrior Tennis team notched two more season victories over Arvin and Bakersfield-South in the Arvin Tournament this past weekend.
Both contests went down to the wire, with Tehachapi taking a 3-3 win over Arvin (36-35 games) and 3-3 win over South (win at first singles, due to tiebreaker).
Tehachapi (3-11) had match victories against Arvin from Calvin Hibbard at first singles (8-0) and Gabe Cardenas at fourth singles (8-4), with the deciding match coming in third singles, where Donovan Russell came back to secure a thrilling 8-7 (10-8) tiebreaker win to give the Warriors the team victory as his teammates cheered him on from the fence line.
Against South, Hibbard won at first singles (8-0) and Tomas Lakostik and Russell won at first doubles (8-5) over the Spartans. The Warriors also took a default victory at fourth singles. With both teams tied in games won at 29 apiece at the end of the match, the tiebreaker came down to the team that won at first singles, giving the Warriors the overall team victory.
Tehachapi also played Delano-Chavez and Bakersfield-East in the tournament, falling to both teams 4-2 and 5-1, respectively. Hibbard defeated his Chavez opponent (8-2) and East opponent (8-0) at first singles, while Lakostik and Russell won at first doubles (8-5).
Earlier in the week, the Warriors took on West in SYL action, falling 6-3 in the match. Hibbard (6-1, 6-1) and Lakostik (6-4, 6-4) won at first and second singles respectively, with both players teaming up in first doubles (6-1, 6-0) for another victory. The Warriors also played Ridgeview this past Monday and lost 8-1, with Hibbard winning at first singles (6-0, 6-0).
Baseball and softball fall to Independence and BCHS
The Warriors had a tough week in baseball action with a 14-0 loss to Bakersfield Christian and a 10-3 loss against Independence.
Against BCHS, Sam Ciaccio went 2-3 and Cole Nicholas and Chris Turpin both recorded hits, with Turpin also registering a stolen base.
In the loss to Independence, Tehachapi (2-10; 0-3 SYL) had runs scored in the sixth and seventh innings, with Karson Cimental, Cody Urso and Cam Snell all scoring for the Warriors. Cimental also went 2-4 at the plate. At pitching, Turpin had six strikeouts in three innings of work, while Ciaccio had three strikeouts in four innings.
Mountain Softball fell in a pair of SYL contests this past week in a 5-4 loss to Bakersfield Christian and a 17-3 loss to Independence.
Against BCHS, Madilyn Schneider went 2-3 with a RBI, Claire Schmidt went 2-3 and Lindsay Tye had a solo homerun to lead the Tehachapi (4-6; 1-2 SYL) bats. Makinzie Yasumoto pitched six innings with only one earned run, striking out three Eagles.
In the loss against Independence, the Lady Warriors had a three-run fourth inning, with Lily Bonham, Jessica Hoyt and Megan Watt all scoring for Tehachapi. Watt went 1-2 in the game with a homerun, run scored and three RBIs. Hoyt also had a double for Tehachapi. In the circle, Yasumoto stuck out two Falcon batters.
In Junior Varsity Softball action, Tehachapi (6-1; 3-0 SYL) remain undefeated in league with a 21-5 victory over BCHS and a 9-8 win over Independence.
Track and Field competes in the Foothill JV Invite
Tehachapi High Track and Field sent a small contingent to participate in the Foothill JV Invite this past Tuesday at the new all-weather track at Foothill High School.
The Warriors started the day on a positive note, with the Lady Warriors 4x100 relay team of Giselle Cardenas, Hannah Weinstein, Emma Gonzales and Claire Shadduck posted a time of 58.57 to win the gold medal.
Individually for the men, making his debut for the Warriors was Austin James, who ran a 12.18 in the 100 meter dash to take the silver medal. Grant Warner (14.97) had a personal best in the 100 meters and also took home the bronze medal with a height of 4'10" in the high jump. Leo Gonzalez tallied a silver medal in the 110 high hurdles (23.89) and the gold in the 300 low hurdles (51.53).
On the Lady Warriors side, Claire Shadduck posted a personal best and the gold medal in the 100 meters (13.84). Hannah Weinstein ran a personal best in the 100 meters (15.35) and also in the 200 meters (32.42) and was rewarded with the bronze medal in both events. Emma Gonzales ran in the 800 meters (3:00.04) and took home the silver medal. Florance Perez competing in the open 400 meters (1:16.04) and received the bronze medal. Giselle Cardenas had an excellent day taking the gold in the 400 meters (1:13.88) and also posting a personal best and gold in the 200 meters (30.49).
Bringing the day to a close, the Lady Warrior relay team of Emma Gonzales, Hannah Weinstein, Giselle Cardenas and Claire Shadduck bought home the gold in the 4x400 relay (4:56.58).
Warrior Track and Field returns to SYL competition this Tuesday at Bakersfield High School.
