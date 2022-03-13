Mountain Tennis opened up their league schedule this past week against Ridgeview and Independence, falling in both contests by 8-1 scores.
Calvin Hibbard won both of his matches at first singles, defeating his opponent from Ridgeview (6-2, 6-1) and Independence (6-2, 6-0) to lead the Warriors.
As a team, Tehachapi combined for 25 game wins against Ridgeview, with Gabe Cardenas and Laksha Prajapati both earning six game wins, apiece.
Against Independence, the Warriors had 36 total game victories, with Prajapati collecting eight game victories and Ozzy Bahena and Noah Veiga combining for five game victories at third doubles.
Lady Warriors Swimming defeats Garces in dual meet
The Lady Warriors opened their season in impressive fashion with a dual meet victory over Garces, 89-71. The Warriors also had some strong swims in a 119-35 defeat to the Rams.
Leading the way for Tehachapi was Alaina Riggs (first – 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Olivia Ringle (first – 200 Individual Medley), Hannah Regan (first – 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Miguel Camarena (first – 100 backstroke).
In the team events, the Warriors also took first in the 300 freestyle relay (Regan Rodriguez, Grace Lego, Grace Keller, Alaina Riggs) and the 400 freestyle relay (Hannah Regan, Allison George, Olivia Ringle, Alaina Riggs).
Track and Field competes at Cerro Coso in Ridgecrest
Warrior Track and Field started their season off traveling to Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest to compete with five other schools in the Burroughs Invite.
Highlights for Tehachapi included strong performances in the JV girls division, where Ivie Billings (14.92) finishing third overall in the 100 meter run and Emma Gonzales (7:18.48) taking fifth in the JV 1600 meter run and finishing second in the 800 meter run, posting a time of (3:04.57).
Claire Shadduck also had a very good day, finishing first overall in the 100 meters (14.03) and doubling another first place (29.82) in the 200 meters.
Leo Gonzalez highlighted for the JV Boys finishing first in the 110 high hurdles with a time of (22.06).
The Lady Warriors saw fantastic efforts from Eliza Stanley taking fifth place in the 100 meters (14.44) and followed by finishing fifth in the 200 meters (31.55). Kailey Kolesar started her day with a third place finish in the 400 meters at (66.67) and finished her day in the rugged 3,200 meter run in second place (12:34.55).
The Varsity Men highlights were Tobin Kingsbury (21.78) taking a fourth place finish in the 110 high hurdles. Jose Flores (60.53) took fourth place in the 400 meters and Rashad McElroy finished fifth in the 200 meters (25.08) and second place in the long jump (19 feet 5 inches).
THS Track and Field also competed in the Kern Invitational last week. Though no medals were collected, season best and personal records were set. Grant Warner took (15.56) in the 100 meters, Ethan Korhonen (27.35) in the 200 meters, Walker Fleming (67.25) and Samuel Torres (67.98) in the 400 meters, and Leo Gonzalez (21.55) in the 110 high hurdles. For the Lady Warriors, season and personal bests were achieved by Ivie Billings (14.62) and Hannah Weinstein (15.76) in the 100 meters. Eliza Stanley (30.07) and Ashlynn Grimes (34.18) did well in the 200 meters, Ashlynn Grimes (78.06) and Kylee Steele (78.97) in the 400 meters and Anahi Machado (7:00.16) in the 1,600 meter run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.