Tennis is officially in full swing in Tehachapi.
Taking advantage of newly refurbished tennis courts at the high school, the Lady Warriors have been preparing all summer for the upcoming season with 25 players ready to fill the ranks of the varsity and junior varsity teams.
The courts were in desperate need of repair and through the efforts of THS administration, the Warrior Booster Club led by Corey Costelloe and the Tehachapi Unified School District led by Chief Administrator of Business Services Hojat Entezari, the project was completed over the summer, just in time for the upcoming season.
“We really appreciate the efforts of the district and the community to help get these courts completed,” said tennis coach Rick Lund. “It was a very involved and complicated project and the tennis program is very grateful.”
Earning spots on the varsity this season are senior Olivia Loyd, juniors Emma Gibson, Bella Gonzalez, Maxine Lux, Lauryn Merkley, Naomi Park and Riley Walden and sophomores Paityn Billings, Rose Gray, Jane Stanley and Carley Sterk.
Playing for the newly-formed junior varsity team are juniors Sophia Garcia, Emily Kennison, Kyle McQueen and Priscilla Robb, sophomores Savanna Carlsen, Jaskiran Grewal, Jazzalynn Ramirez and Shelby Wood and freshmen Valentina Aguirre, Princess Amezcua, Gabrielle Baker, Isabel Baker, Lucy Koelsch and Karma Ridges.
“We had a lot of interest in tennis after recruiting this off-season and our program is heading in the right direction,” tennis coach Jennie Young said. “We are excited to see these girls compete this season and continue to get better.”
The coaches for tennis this season are Jennie Young, Rick Lund and Lindsay Young. The team manager is Calvin Hibbard.
The season will officially start with a home match this Thursday against Independence. First serve will be at 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL STARTS SEASON THIS WEEK
The Lady Warriors will officially start the new year with a multi-team scrimmage on Monday and the first home match scheduled against Ridgecrest-Burroughs this Thursday.
The varsity roster for Tehachapi this season consists of seniors MacKenna Chambers, Carly Hayes, Sophia Kendrick, Davery Pogon-Cord and Josephine Rausch, juniors Addison Crawford, Ellison Gardner, Presley Gardner, Livee Garrett, Kayden Killingsworth and Annie Loken and sophomore Koree Rodden.
Varsity coaches this season are Ashley Lantz and Stacee Garrett.
Rosters and coaches for the junior varsity and frosh-soph teams will be announced next week.
The varsity will have a multi-team scrimmage at Mira Monte this Monday, while the junior varsity will be at East and the frosh-soph will be at Del Oro. All scrimmages will start at 2:30 p.m.
The first match of the season will be this Thursday against Ridgecrest-Burroughs. The frosh-soph will start at 4 p.m., followed by junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6:15 p.m. in the THS gym.
