The Lady Warriors tennis team notched their first victory of the season this past week, sweeping singles for a 6-3 win over Bakersfield-Highland.
Winning their singles matches for Tehachapi (1-2) were Lindsay Young (6-2, 6-1), Maddie Richmond (6-4, 6-1), Anna Boesler (7-6, 6-7, 10-8), Ashley Herion (6-1, 6-4), Paityn Billings (1-6, 7-6, 11-9) and Bella Gonzalez (default).
Gonzalez and Kiera Allende won a game at second doubles together while Jane Stanley and Rose Gray teamed up to also win a game at third doubles.
Mountain Tennis will be in action again this week with an away match at Rosamond on Tuesday and another away match against Palmdale on Thursday. First serve in both contests will be at 3:15 p.m.
X-Country meet abruptly canceled, agreement in the works
The cross-country team received some bad news early last week.
The THS runners had a scheduled meet at Brite Lake last Wednesday but it was forced into last-minute cancellation due to a technicality in the land lease and agreement of use with the Tehachapi Cummings County Water District.
The THS cross country team has run on a pre-designated course at Brite Lake for over 25 years without any prior objection, but as of Tuesday of last week, was told by a TCCWD representative that they could run on the property.
However, the morning of the day of the meet, president of the TCCWD, Robert Schultz, informed the THS Booster Club, fans and parents on a facebook post that he, “had no problem to go ahead and allow the use without board action as long as our legal staff finds this to also be acceptable. I wish all students a wonderful event.”
Per a conversation with the THS Cross Country Coach after this post was made, a last-minute turnaround to prep the course and reinform traveling schools that the event was back on was not logistically feasible.
Despite the meet cancellation, the new-found accord should pave the way for future meets at Brite Lake, with the next contest a South Yosemite Mountain League run on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
“I am so grateful for the (re-established) permission to use Brite Lake and have access to their roads,” said Coach Mike Heckathorn. “I truly respect and value the help (of TCCWD, Booster Club, TVPRD, school administration) and the great town of Tehachapi.”
THS cross country was still able to participate in competition last week, running in the East Bakersfield Invite at Lake Ming this past Saturday. Full results of that meet will be highlighted in the next issue of Tehachapi News.
Volleyball falls in three sets to Cesar Chavez
The Lady Warriors volleyball team traveled to Delano last week to take on the Titans in volleyball, falling in straight-sets 28-26, 26-17, 25-20.
Carly Hayes led the Warriors with five kills, followed by Kaidence Lehman (four kills, two aces), Annie Loken (four kills), Koree Rodden (six digs, three kills), Michelle Orellana (five digs), MacKenna Chambers (12 assists) and Laura LaMonte (eight assists).
Tehachapi (4-4) will look to bounce back from the defeat with scheduled matches at home this week against Centennial on Tuesday and Del Oro, a new high school in Bakersfield, this Thursday. Each match is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. in the THS gym.
