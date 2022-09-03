The Lady Warriors tennis team notched their first victory of the season this past week, sweeping singles for a 6-3 win over Bakersfield-Highland.

Winning their singles matches for Tehachapi (1-2) were Lindsay Young (6-2, 6-1), Maddie Richmond (6-4, 6-1), Anna Boesler (7-6, 6-7, 10-8), Ashley Herion (6-1, 6-4), Paityn Billings (1-6, 7-6, 11-9) and Bella Gonzalez (default).

