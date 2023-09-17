2023girlstenniseast1.jpg

The Lady Warriors received championship T-shirts after winning the Arvin Tournament with a perfect 4-0 record. Playing for THS were Naomi Park, Paityn Billings, Riley Walden, Rose Gray, Lauryn Merkley, Carly Sterk, Emma Gibson, Jane Stanley and Olivia Loyd.

 Photo by Jennie Young

The Lady Warriors are off to a great start to their South Yosemite Mountain League season with victories over South and East, both by 6-3 team marks.

Against South, Naomi Park (6-0, 6-3), Riley Walden (6-3, 6-3), Rose Gray (6-2, 6-2) and Emma Gibson (7-5, 6-2) won in singles over the Spartans, while Paityn Billings/Riley Walden (6-1, 6-3) and Naomi Park/Rose Gray (6-2, 6-4) won in doubles.

