The Lady Warriors are off to a great start to their South Yosemite Mountain League season with victories over South and East, both by 6-3 team marks.
Against South, Naomi Park (6-0, 6-3), Riley Walden (6-3, 6-3), Rose Gray (6-2, 6-2) and Emma Gibson (7-5, 6-2) won in singles over the Spartans, while Paityn Billings/Riley Walden (6-1, 6-3) and Naomi Park/Rose Gray (6-2, 6-4) won in doubles.
Winning their matches over East were Park (6-1, 6-0), Walden (6-0, 6-3), Gray (6-4, 6-3), Gibson (7-6[4], 7-5), Lauryn Merkley (6-2, 6-0) and Park/Walden (6-2, 6-3).
This past weekend, Tehachapi (10-2; 2-0 SYML) also won the Arvin Tourney with victories over West (4-2), McFarland (6-0), East (4-2) and Arvin (6-0).
On the first day of competition, winning against West was Park (8-0), Gibson (8-3), Carly Sterk (8-6) and Billings/Walden (8-5) and against McFarland match victories came from Park (8-2), Billings (8-0), Gray (8-0), Gibson (8-2), Walden/Merkley (8-3) and Jane Stanley / Olivia Loyd (8-1).
The second day of matches, winning against East was Park (8-3), Billings (8-3), Walden (8-0) and Gibson/Loyd (8-3) and victories against Arvin came from Park (8-3), Billings (8-4), Walden (8-3), Gray (8-0), Merkley/Sterk (8-7) and Gibson/Stanley (8-4).
The Lady Warriors will have another busy week with SYML matches scheduled on Tuesday at home against North and Thursday in Bakersfield against West. They will also be participating in the Bakersfield Lewis Cup on Friday and Saturday.
Girls Golf take gold in two SYML mini-meets
After winning the first two mini-meets of the season, the Lady Warrior golf team is in first place in the team standings.
This past week, Tehachapi competed at Buena Vista and took first place with a 296 team score, followed by East (357) and West (400). Top marks in the nine-hole competition came from Rylie Jelleschitz (53), Makenna Paxton (54), Tailey Jelleschitz (55), Cassandra Arias-Prado (66), Cammie Crommer (68) and Abigail Ghorbani (79).
Earlier this month at Rio Bravo Country Club, Tehachapi had a combined score of 298, besting second place East (343) and West (402). Rounding out the nine-hole scores for the Lady Warriors was Paxton (51), Rylie Jelleschitz (53), Tailey Jelleschitz (57), Sierra Ehresman (61), Crommer (76) and Kayden Spykerman (76).
Other members of the THS girls golf team are Lynette Anguiano, Hayden Avila, Julissa Martinez and Abigail Valadez. The team’s head coach is Collin Grimes.
Cross Country competes at Falcon Invite
Earlier this month, THS Cross Country was at Independence High in Bakersfield for the Falcon Invite. Results were excellent for the Warriors.
Starting with the two-mile frosh-soph girls run, Tehachapi posted three ladies in the top 10 to receive individual medals. Helena Casas (14:34) won the overall race and set a new THS course record with the fastest freshman time and the overall THS two-mile record for the Falcon Invite, followed by Drew Sherman (16:40) and Bryanna Grimes (17:14).
Next up was the frosh-soph boys with Kevin Chitwood (13:50) and Kaiden Alvarez (13:52) finishing in the top 10 and rewarded with individual medals. Top junior varsity runner for THS was Wyatt Hester (16:46).
For the varsity, representing THS was Walker Fleming (22:19) and James Adamson (24:50). For the Lady Warriors, Violette Casas (24:41) finished in the top 15 and also took home an individual medal on the day.
Overall, THS sent 11 runners to the meet, with seven of the 11 competitors turning in their best run on the course and six came home with medals.
Next up for cross country will be the Del Oro Rising Suns Invite at Hart Memorial Park – Bakersfield on Wednesday. They will also be participating in the Bakersfield College Invite at Kern County Soccer Park on Friday.
Volleyball takes out Highland in straight sets
Mountain Volleyball had a strong performance this past week against Highland in a 25-11, 25-18, 26-24 victory on the road against the Scots.
Jo Rousch led the way with 18 kills, six digs, four blocks, followed by Koree Rodden (10 kills, four blocks), Annie Loken (seven kills), Clary Hayes (five kills), Presley Gardner (four digs), Kayden Killingsworth (four digs), MacKenna Chambers (19 assists) and Livee Garrett (14 assists).
Later in the week, Tehachapi (9-6) also took on Frontier on the road in Bakersfield, falling to the Titans 25-14, 25-12, 25-18.
The Lady Warriors also participated in a tournament in Cal City this past weekend and full results will be highlighted in the next issue of the Tehachapi News.
Mountain Volleyball will be opening up their SYML schedule with an away match against South on Wednesday and a home match against East on Wednesday.
