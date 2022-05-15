A handful of talented Warrior seniors recently announced which four-year universities they intend to compete at next season in a ceremony held at Tehachapi High School.
In swimming, Alaina Riggs, Olivia Ringle and Bryce Rodriguez were honored, while the wrestling program honored Elijah Graves. Coaches, family and friends were all in attendance to celebrate the momentous occasion.
Riggs has been swimming since she was 6 years old, competing for the Tehachapi Barracudas, Bear Valley Grizzlies, Bakersfield and Roadrunner Aquatics, USA Swimming and at the high school level.
Riggs is a Junior Olympics champion and multiple CIF valley medalist and a Central Section champion in the 200 freestyle. The four-year varsity letter athlete and two-time THS most valuable swimmer was also the 2021 BVarsity All-Area First Team and Swimmer of the Year. Riggs has accepted an offer of appointment to the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, where she will swim in NCAA meets for the Bears.
Ringle has been a competitive swimmer since elementary school, joining the club team in middle school. Ringle has been on the varsity swim and golf teams all four year of high school while maintaining above a 4.0 grade point average. Ringle was on the BVarsity All-Area Team in 2021 after helping her relay team to a first place finish in the CIF Central Section Division II finals, also earning a top-four finish in all of her events to help the Lady Warriors to a CIF Central Section second-place finish.
This season, Ringle automatically qualified for the relays and two individual events in the CIF Division I finals, earning a seventh-place medal in the 400 freestyle relay. Ringle was recruited by several Division II, III and NAIA schools and made the decision to swim for the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas. Ringle was offered a presidential scholarship for academic achievement along with an athletic scholarship. Ringle will major in psychology.
Rodriguez has been swimming for 11 years, with six seasons on a club team for USA Swimming. A team captain the past two seasons, Rodriguez is a four-time varsity letter athlete, placing third in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 butterfly at the CIF Central Section finals. Rodriguez was also a 2021 BVarsity All-Area swimmer and attended the USA Junior Olympics and qualified for the Western Zone Senior Championships. Rodriguez has committed to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, to swim for the Tigers.
Graves has been a standout wrestler for 10 years and is a four-time varsity letter winner for the Warriors. Graves has been in the top-10 for his weight class, honorable mention BVarsity All-Area recipient all four years of high school, along with a masters and valley qualifier. Graves was an all-league wrestler who won the CIF Division V championship at 162 pounds this past season, the first CIF champion for Tehachapi in over a decade. Graves will be attending Vanguard University this fall and major in kinesiology.
Kolesar wins CIF Division III title in 3,200 meters
After shattering the school record in the 3,200 meter race last week in the league championships, runner Kailey Kolesar highlighted her standout season by winning the CIF Central Section Division III title in the same event. She outran her closest competitor, Araceli Villarreal from Reedley, by over 30 seconds to cruise to a gold medal-winning time of 12:13.35. Kolesar also took third-place honors in the 1,600 meters, finishing with a time of 5:50.70.
Overall, Mountain track and field sent a total of 13 Warriors to compete in the Central Section Division III Championships held in Exeter. A total of 25 schools participated. Team scoring saw the Lady Warriors grab 38 points to claim 12th place, while boys totaled 15 team points to finish in 20th place.
Individuals qualifying in designated events were: AJ Anderson in the 100m, 200m and long jump; James Cook in the 100m and 200m; Leo Gonzalez in the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles; Rashad McElroy in the long jump; Eliza Stanley in the 100m; Florance Perez in the 100 hurdles; Claire Shadduck in the 100m and 200m; and Kailey Kolesar in the 1600m and 3200m.
The Warriors also qualified four relay teams. In the 4x100m relay for the Warriors were: James Cook, Ethan Korhonen, Jose Flores and Rashad McElroy; and for the Lady Warriors were Eliza Stanley, Ashlynn Grimes, Giselle Cardenas and Ivie Billings. For the 4x400m relays, Ethan Korhonen, Jose Flores, James Cook and Rashad McElroy qualified for the boys; and Ivie Billings, Ashlynn Grimes, Florance Perez and Giselle Cardenas qualified for the girls.
Event highlights for the Warriors were Cook (11.69) for ninth place and Anderson (11.74) for 11th in the 100m. Anderson (24.02) finished ninth and Cook (24.50) 13th in the 200m. Gonzalez posted a time of (18:53) to take 11th place in the 110 hurdles and followed that up in the 300 hurdles (46.15) with a personal record and a 15th-place finish. Anderson jumped (19' 11.5") for a third-place medal finish in the long jump. McElroy (18' 9.5") took seventh place in the long jump. Both the relays posted personal records on the season, with Korhonen, Flores, McElroy and Cook posting a (47.93) in the 4x100m and Korhonen, Flores, Cook and McElroy in the 4x400m with a 3:48.47 to finish 15th.
Event highlights for the Lady Warriors were Shadduck (13.53) taking 11th and Stanley (13.54) taking 12th in the 100m. Shadduck posted a personal record in the 200m (27.49) for a sixth-place medal finish. Perez (20:55) took 17th in the 100 hurdles. Kolesar (5:50.17) finished with a third-place medal in the 1,600m and doubled that with a time of 12:13.35 to win a first-place medal in the 3,200m. The 4x100m girls relay of Stanley, Grimes, Cardenas and Billings posted their fastest varsity relay time at 56.65. The 4x400m team of Billings, Grimes, Perez and Cardenas garnered a time of (4:49.50) for 13th place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.