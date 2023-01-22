The Tehachapi High Booster Club recently recognized athlete of the month recipients for November and December.
The recipients for November (fall season) included Nick Smith, Mason Rothermel, Conner Rothermel, Makenzie Shugart, Brooklyn Warne, Koree Rodden, Livee Garrett, Maddie Schulze, Colter Grenz, Eric Swanson, Amanda Edwards, Violette Casas, Lindsay Young and Bella Gonzalez.
The recipients for December (winter season) included Scarlett Alvarez, Payton Stockman, Malakai Del Villar, Taitlyn Kingsbury, Phillip Mangelsdorf, Mackenna Chambers, Levi Hart, Celia Esquivel, Mark Nicholson, Corey Perkins, Laura LaMonte, Aiden Nicholson, Jaelyn Dock and Mason Rothermel.
Each student received a patch for their letterman jacket, T-shirt and breakfast at a small get-together at the high school.
Congratulations to all honorees!
Lady Warrior Basketball remains undefeated
Tehachapi (17-1; 4-0 SYML) has continued their dominance in the SYML with a pair of victories last week over North (70-34) and West (58-47). With their victories, the Lady Warriors are now in sole-possession of first place in league at the halfway point.
Standouts in the victory over North included Laura LaMonte (17 points, eight assists), Riley Walden (14 points), Michelle Orellana (12 points), Trista Diefenderfer (seven points, six rebounds), Koree Rodden (six points), Jamie Neaderbaomer (six points), Carly Hayes (10 rebounds) and Kennedy Perkins (six rebounds).
Against West, Walden (17 points), LaMonte (13 points, seven assists), Diefenderfer (10 rebounds, seven points), Orellana (six points), Camille Foster (10 rebounds, six points), Walden (eight rebounds) and Perkins (seven rebounds) had strong performances.
The JV Lady Warriors (11-3; 4-0 SYML) are also still undefeated in league with victories over North (33-21) and West (27-19).
Sophia Garcia (15 points, eight rebounds), Jaelyn Dock (nine points, six rebounds) and Pristine Perkins (12 rebounds) led the victory over North, while Garcia (15 rebounds, nine points), Averee Napier (six points, six rebounds) and Perkins (six points) were the standouts against West.
The Lady Warriors will continue their schedule this week with a pair of home games against Arvin this Wednesday and against South this Friday. JV will tip-off at 5:15 p.m. and the varsity will start at 6:30 p.m.
Varsity Boys Basketball suffers defeats in SYML
The Warriors fell in a pair of South Yosemite Mountain League games last week, losing to North (74-55) and West (60-55).
Tehachapi (5-14; 1-3 SYML) was led in the loss against West by Corey Perkins, who scored a game-high 23 points. Other leaders included Turtle Thomson with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Karson Tiewater with seven points.
In JV action, the Warriors lost to North (48-33) but ended the week with a victory over West (42-39). Against North, Dylan Valdez (10 points) and Aiden Nicholson (six points) were the leaders. In the win over West, Valdez (17 points), Adrian Pina (eight points) and Carter Kolesar (seven points) had standout games.
The frosh/soph Warriors also picked up a win against West (44-22) last week, with Mason Rothermel (13 points) and Luke Moran-Rosson (eight points) leading the victory.
Mountain Basketball will be on the road this week against Arvin on Wednesday and South on Friday. Frosh/Soph will start at 4 p.m., JV at 5:15 p.m. and Varsity at 6:30 p.m.
