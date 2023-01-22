The Tehachapi High Booster Club recently recognized athlete of the month recipients for November and December.

The recipients for November (fall season) included Nick Smith, Mason Rothermel, Conner Rothermel, Makenzie Shugart, Brooklyn Warne, Koree Rodden, Livee Garrett, Maddie Schulze, Colter Grenz, Eric Swanson, Amanda Edwards, Violette Casas, Lindsay Young and Bella Gonzalez.

