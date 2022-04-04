Athlete of the Month recipients for the winter season of sport for boys and girls basketball, soccer, wrestling and cheer were recently announced by the Tehachapi High School Booster Club.
Recipients for December included Brody Franchere, Sophie Schulstad, Celia Esquivel, James Jacobsen, Corey Perkins, Trista Diefenderfer, Samuel Mercado, Kennedy Perkins, Zachary Darrington, Sofia Garcia, Joscelyn Burris, Hannah Alvarez, Richard Swisher and Angelina Farias.
Recipients for January were Martin Rodriguez, Hannah Tyree, Reese Hart, Jovanni Martinez, Turtle Thomson, Laura LaMonte, Karson Tiewater, Baylee Torres, Devin Jackson, Michaela Whitaker, MaKensy Searcy, Rylee Knight, Saul Villa and Bella Shipman.
Recipients for February were Alessandro Li Manni, Taitlyn Kingsbury, Elijah Graves, Levi Hart, Wyatt Baldwin, Riley Walden, Anthony Cerbantez, Jadyn Poulson, Andrew Aguirre, Averee Napier, Alana Krelle, Maliya Davenport, Nathan Walters and Ivie Billings.
The THS Booster Club would like to extend their congratulations to all athletes recognized!
Warrior Track and Field competes at SYL invite in Bakersfield
Tehachapi Track and Field gathered with SYL opponents for their second of three league meets last week at Bakersfield High. The Warriors continue to improve as a team and with seasonal and personal bests continually being achieved at each meet.
For the Lady Warriors, Eliza Stanley was sixth in the 100 meters (13.87), posting a season best. Giselle Cardenas also posted a personal best (14.56) in the 100 meters as well. In the 200 meters, Claire Shadduck finished fourth with a seasonal best time of 28.52 and Eliza Stanley had a personal best and sixth place finish at 29.07. Others recording personal bests in the 200 meters were Emma Gonzales (30.49) and Ivie Billings (30.90). The 400 meter race saw Kailey Kolesar finish third overall with a time of 66.59, also a personal best. Emma Gonzales (70.71) recorded a personal best, while Ashlynn Grimes (77.41) had a seasonal best. In the 800, all four Lady Warriors put up personal bests with Kailey Kolesar (2:32.10) taking second place overall. Kylee Steele (3:06.11), Ashlynn Grimes (3:12.36) and Florance Perez (3:20.30) were the other Lady Warriors competing. The Ladies 4x4 relay team of Ashlynn Grimes, Hannah Weinstein, Florence Perez and Giselle Cardenas finished second at 5:10.91. In field events, Kaylee Hitt saw personal bests in the shot put (20' 9") and the Discus (53' 10").
For the Warriors, personal bests in the 100 meters were posted by James Cook (11.69), Austin Anderson (11.86), Rashad McElroy (12.13) and Owen Henry (14.29). The 200 meters saw Austin Anderson winning the frosh/soph 200 meters (25.10) as well as posting a personal best. Other Warriors posting personal bests were Owen Henry (29.45) and Samuel Torres (29.58) at the frosh/soph level and James Cook (24.70) and Tobin Kingsbury (26.36) at the varsity level. The 400 meters had Samuel Torres put up a personal best at 67.28 and Ethan Korhonen posted a personal best in the 800 meters (2:23.59) and Walker Fleming had a personal best in the 1600 meters (5:43.43). In the field events, Leo Gonzalez put together two second place finishes and personal bests in the 110 High Hurdles (19.67) and the 300 Low Hurdles (46.50). The long jump had Rashad McElroy at 19' 8 3/4" for a third place showing and personal best. Austin Anderson also had a personal best in the Long Jump (18' 10") and Leo Gonzalez finished second in the frosh/soph long jump (15' 53/4") also a personal best.
Warrior Track and Field will next travel to McFarland this Friday to compete in the Gary Adams Invitational.
Lady Warriors Softball defeats West in league action
After succumbing to an 8-4 defeat to Golden Valley to start the week, the Lady Warriors bounced back in a big way with an 11-0 victory over Bakersfield-West last Friday afternoon.
Tehachapi (5-7; 2-3 SYL) scored four runs in the first inning and seven runs in the third inning to put the game away early against the Vikings. Madilyn Schneider went 2-3 with a run scored and two RBI and Lindsay Tye went 2-3 with two runs scored and a RBI to lead the plate performances. Desiree Torres got the win in the circle with an outstanding pitching performance, recording only one hit, no earned runs and eight strikeouts.
Against Golden Valley, Torres went 2-3 with a run scored and RBI and Makinzie Yasumoto had six strikeouts at pitcher.
Mountain Tennis falls to Independence and BCHS
The Warriors recently competed in a pair of South Yosemite League tennis matches, falling to Independence and Bakersfield Christian by identical 8-1 team scores.
Tehachapi (3-13; 0-8 SYL) had a good showing from Calvin Hibbard at first singles, with the freshman winning his match against Independence (6-0, 6-0) and Bakersfield Christian (6-1, 7-6 (5)). Hibbard has an impressive 15-2 overall record this season in all matches played.
Other highlights on the week included Gabe Cardenas winning 12 total games in both matches combined and Donovan Russell nearly winning his match against Bakersfield Christian at third singles before falling 6-2, 3-6, 10-6 in a third set super-tiebreaker.
The Warriors won 21 total games against Independence and 39 total games against Bakersfield Christian. The output against BCHS was significantly better from the last time the two teams played in early March, with the Warriors showing vast improvement from the 12 games won in the first match.
Tennis will wrap up their regular season this week in a pair of SYL contests against Golden Valley and West. After spring break, the Warriors will have three singles players and three doubles teams participate in the league individual tournament at Bakersfield Racquet Club in Bakersfield.
