Athlete of the Month recipients for the spring season of sport for baseball, softball, swimming, track and field, golf and tennis were recently announced by the Tehachapi High School Booster Club.
The recipients for May were: Karson Cimental, Wade Brooks, CJ Kent, Jessica Hoyt, Cammie Cromer, AJ Anderson, Claire Shadduck, Hyrum Nettles, Allison George, Calvin Hibbard and Liam Alsbury.
Recipients for April were: Matthew Hughes, Kamron Sanchez, Anthony Cerbantez, Desiree Torres, Aryana Sedano, Leo Gonzalez, Giselle Cardenas, Iven Sandholdt, Regan Rodriguez, Laksha Prajapati and Vincent Villanueva.
The recipients for March included: Samuel Ciaccio, Rian Grell, Braedan Warne, Madilyn Schneider, Makenna Paxton, Ethan Korhonen, Eliza Stanley, Eric Swanson, Grace Keller, Donovan Russell and Alan Castaneda.
The THS Booster Club would like to extend its congratulations to all athletes recognized.
Tehachapi Little League announces All-Star rosters
With the regular season concluded, Tehachapi Little League has moved on to their all-star season and will play teams within their local district and potentially beyond against competition around the state.
7/8 Baseball — Benjamin Benson, Corbin Carbajal, Maxton Carrillo, Richard Dennis, Dae Carson Lantz, Klay Masei, Deaglan McIrvin, Jesse Jr. Sanchez, Conner Sanders, Caleb Stanley, Stephen Sulack, Manager Tim McIrvin, Coach David Sanders.
8/9/10 Baseball — Canyen Aguilar, Casey Bowser, Kyle Collins, Beau Dennis, Corbin Frost, Jack Ghorbani, Austin Paschal, Leo Spina, Levi Walker, Preston Woods, Jamie Smith, Manager Thomas Smith, Coach Shannon Woods.
10/11/12 Baseball — Joseph Borkner, Joshua Birkner, Shawn Bourgeois, Kobe Crowell, Caiden Ferguson, Rider Ferguson, Brody Nylander, Riley Santineau, Ben Waldowski, Harry Weckler, Paul Weckler Jr, Ryan Sindell, Manager Blaine Ferguson, Coach Morgan Schulz.
10/11/12 Softball — Emersen Aguilar, Riley Collins, Juliette Casas, Izabella Dodson, Kalaiah Goodell, Francesca Greico, Jenna Jones, Violet Kenney, Madelyn Leyva, Aslynn McClure, Natalya Porter, Sierra Snider, Indie Spina, Manager Elisabeth Bathgate, Coaches Hannah Grimes and Hunter Bathgate.
Junior Baseball — Paxton Caudle, Kane Harding, Noah Gutierrez, Owen Keller, Justin Kerr, Ian Lundy, Brody Newton, Warner Shetler, Dominic Vivo Amore, Emmett Williams, Manager Jim Lundy, Coach Ryan Keller.
Congratulations to all of the selected athletes to the Tehachapi Little League All-Star teams.
Tehachapi High girls tennis is looking for players to join
The girl’s tennis team has a new coaching staff for this upcoming fall season and is looking for athletes to join the team.
All freshmen to senior students are welcome and no previous experience is required. Practices will start in July.
For information on how to sign up or further questions, please message 661-238-8516 or email tehachapihightennis@gmail.com.
2022 Tehachapi Warriors Football Schedule
Aug. 6 — Green and White Scrimmage and Picture Day (home)
Aug. 12 — Multi-Team Scrimmage (away, location TBD)
Aug. 19 — Ridgecrest-Burroughs (away)
Aug. 26 — Bakersfield-Highland (home)
Sept. 2 — Taft (home)
Sept. 9 — Wasco (away)
Sept. 16— Arvin (away)
Sept. 23 — Golden West (home)
Sept. 30 — Bakersfield-South (home-homecoming)*
Oct. 7 — Bakersfield-East (away)*
Oct. 14 — Bakersfield-North (away)*
Oct. 21 — Bakersfield-West (home-senior night)*
Oct. 28 — Bye
Nov. 4 — CIF Central Section Playoffs (First Round)
Nov. 11 — CIF Central Section Playoffs (Quarterfinals)
Nov. 18 — CIF Central Section Playoffs (Semifinals)
Nov. 25 — CIF Central Section Playoffs (Championship)
*denotes Mountain League contest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.