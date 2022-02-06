The Warriors had their best performance of the league season this past week in a narrow defeat to Independence, 3-2.
Alessandro Li Manni scored two goals for Tehachapi (0-18-1; 0-7 SYL) over Independence while Evan Pinan also had a goal and five shots on goal. Brody Franchere also registered an assist. Nicholas Siebold played the match at keeper and recorded 11 saves.
In other contests last week, the Warriors had a match against Independence and lost 8-0 and also fell to Bakersfield Christian, 3-0.
Against Independence, Brandon Zacarias, Gabriel Cardenas and Chris Strickhouser all had shots on goal and Siebold had 15 saves at goalie. In the match against Bakersfield Christian, Cardenas led the team with three shots on goal followed by Ricky Rodriguez and Zacarias with two shots on goal apiece. Hairo Rodriguez and Siebold split time at keeper and combined for eight saves.
In girls soccer action last week, the Lady Warriors suffered a trio of defeats in league play to Independence 4-0 and 6-0 and Bakersfield Christian, 6-0. Tehachapi (9-7-3; 1-4-1 SYL) will look to bounce back this week with matches scheduled against Bakersfield Christian, Golden Valley and West.
Ladies basketball closes week with Ridgeview win
Mountain Basketball raced out to a 20-4 first quarter lead and never looked back, defeating Ridgeview last Saturday morning in a 61-45 victory.
The contest was a make-up from a postponed game earlier in the season and Tehachapi looked strong from start to finish.
Performing well were Michelle Orellana (17 points, six rebounds), Laura LaMonte (13 points), Riley Walden (10 points), Allysa Taylor (six points), Trista Diefenderfer (eight rebounds, six points, four steals) and Camille Foster (10 rebounds).
Earlier in the week, the Lady Warriors did suffer a pair of losses to Independence 46-38 and Bakersfield Christian 55-53. Orellana and Diefenderfer were the leading scorers against Independence with eight points each while Walden (16 points), LaMonte (11 points) and Diefenderfer (10 rebounds) had strong games against Bakersfield Christian.
Last month, the Lady Warriors also had a victory over Independence, 49-44. Walden (18 points), Orellana (14 points), LaMonte (13 points) and Taylor (four steals, four assists) all had standout games.
Calling all community tennis players for practice and drills
The high school boys tennis team will be starting practice for the upcoming spring season this Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the THS courts. If there are any members of the community who have played tennis in the past and are interested in coming to drills and practicing with the team, you are encouraged to attend.
Practices will be Monday through Friday every week from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. until the season starts in late February / early March. For more information, please contact Tom Shea at tehachapisports@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.