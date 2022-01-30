Mountain Soccer continued their South Yosemite League schedule this past week with a pair of home contests, a 1-0 victory over West and a 2-0 defeat to Ridgeview.
Giselle Cardenas recorded the goal in the victory over West for the Lady Warriors, while Hannah Tyree had three shots on goal and Taitlyn Kingsbury and Cardenas both had two shots on goal. At keeper, Carlee Hensler recorded a save in the shutout win.
Against Ridgeview, Tehachapi (9-4-3; 1-1-1 SYL) fell in defeat, but will look to bounce back this week in a pair of contests against Independence on Monday and Tuesday and a match against Bakersfield Christian on Thursday.
Varsity Boys Basketball under health and safety protocols
The Warriors suffered a setback off the court this week, with limited numbers preventing them from participating in scheduled contests against Ridgeview and Independence.
The one game that Tehachapi (4-10; 0-4 SYL) did play was a 76-51 defeat from West. The Tehachapi High athletic department had to cancel the other two scheduled games in the week due to limited player availability. With the cancellations happening so late in the season, it is doubtful that the games will be made up, according to athletic director Ryan Grimes.
The underclassmen did play their two scheduled games. In junior varsity action, Tehachapi (5-10; 0-5 SYL) fell to West 52-48 and Ridgeview 63-32. Against West, Anthony Cerbantez (13 points), Karson Tiewater (11 points) and Jason Garcia (10 points) all scored in double-figures while Joshua Borst was the leading scorer against Ridgeview with nine points.
The freshmen Warriors had a dominant week in league play with a 51-35 victory over West and a 56-20 win over Ridgeview.
Tehachapi (9-1; 5-0 SYL) was led in the West victory by Devin Jackson (17 points, nine rebounds, six assists, six steals), Andrew Aguirre (seven points, four assists), Adrian Pina (seven points) and Kaidon Hagerty (four steals). In the victory over Ridgeview, Jackson (16 points, 10 rebounds), Pina (11 points), Aguirre (nine points, seven rebounds, six assists, six steals), Kenny Pitt (seven rebounds) and Kaidon Hagerty (four steals) had standout games.
Varsity Boys Soccer falls on the road to West and Ridgeview
Tehachapi (0-15-1; 0-4 SYL) had a pair of losses in league action last week, 3-0 to West and 8-0 to Ridgeview.
Against West, Brandon Zacarias and Evan Pinan both had three shots on goal while Brody Franchere and Alessandro Li Manni both had two shots on goal. Nicholas Siebold played the match at keeper and had 17 saves.
In the loss to Ridgeview, Gabriel Cardenas, Chris Strickhouser and Zacarias each had a shot on goal and Siebold had 15 saves at goalie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.