Lady Warrior Volleyball is off to a blistering start in the South Yosemite Mountain League with four consecutive victories, putting them alone in first place in the standings at the halfway mark of the league schedule.
Tehachapi (11-10; 4-0 SYML) defeated West 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 last Thursday behind standout performances from Trista Diefenderfer (eight kills, eight aces), Sophie Schulstad (five kills), Kaidence Lehman (five kills), Annie Loken (four kills), Sophia Kendrick (six aces), Michelle Orellana (seven digs), Laura LaMonte (nine assists), MacKenna Chambers (seven assists) and Koree Rodden (seven assists).
Earlier in the week, the Lady Warriors also defeated North, 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-11. Helping the Warriors to victory were Loken (10 kills), Diefenderfer (nine kills, six digs), Carly Hayes (seven kills), Kendrick (five kills), Lehman (five kills), Orellana (eight digs), LaMonte (five digs, seven assists), Chambers (21 assists) and Rodden (four assists).
Mountain Volleyball will have a pair of away matches this week, taking on Arvin in a non-league contest this Tuesday and continuing SYML play at South on Thursday.
Cross Country competes in Wasco Invite
Tehachapi Cross Country recently had 13 student-athletes participate in the Wasco Invite this past Wednesday.
The Warriors competed in three levels, the frosh-soph 2.1 mile race and the junior varsity and varsity 5K runs. Tehachapi had nine athletes post their best times of the year and seven athletes garnered individual medals for their efforts.
In the frosh-soph girls run, Drew Sherman (16:31) and Bryanna Grimes (18:30) scored individual medals. For the Lady JV runners, Florance Perez (33:54) and Ava Hester (35:57) medaled in their division. Quincy Whiting (23:59) brought home a varsity individual medal for her 5K effort.
THS highlight of the day was Walker Fleming (21:45) medaling in his fourth-consecutive invitational. Colter Grenz posted THS's fastest time of the day and a seventh place finish (19:18) on the JV 5K. Samuel Torres (20:45) put up his best 5K time this year representing THS in the varsity run.
THS cross country will be traveling to South High this Wednesday to compete in the second SYML meet of the season.
Tennis defeats South to remain in league title contention
Mountain Tennis put themselves in great spot for a possible co-championship in the South Yosemite Mountain League standings this past week with a pivotal 5-4 victory over South. With the win, Tehachapi and South are now tied in the league standings with a 4-1 league record.
Tehachapi (11-7; 4-1 SYML) earned the victory with singles victories from Lindsay Young (6-1, 7-6), Maddy Richmond (6-1, 6-1), Ashley Herion (6-1, 6-2) and Paityn Billings (6-0, 6-0) and a doubles victory from Young / Billings (6-3).
Earlier in the week, the Lady Warriors defeated Arvin in a non-league contest, 6-3. Winning for Tehachapi in the match in singles were Young (8-1), Anna Boesler (8-4), Herion (8-3), Billings (8-2), Bella Gonzalez (8-5) and winning in doubles was Rose Gray / Jane Stanley (8-5).
The Lady Warriors have three league matches remaining on their schedule against East, North and West over the next two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.