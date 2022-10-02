Lady Warrior Volleyball is off to a blistering start in the South Yosemite Mountain League with four consecutive victories, putting them alone in first place in the standings at the halfway mark of the league schedule.

Tehachapi (11-10; 4-0 SYML) defeated West 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 last Thursday behind standout performances from Trista Diefenderfer (eight kills, eight aces), Sophie Schulstad (five kills), Kaidence Lehman (five kills), Annie Loken (four kills), Sophia Kendrick (six aces), Michelle Orellana (seven digs), Laura LaMonte (nine assists), MacKenna Chambers (seven assists) and Koree Rodden (seven assists).