The Lady Warriors entered the playoffs with positive momentum after finishing up the South Yosemite League season with a pair of victories over Golden Valley and West.
Last Thursday, Tehachapi (16-7; 8-2 SYL) defeated West 3-1 (21-25, 25-11, 25-9, 25-11) behind strong nights from Aubree Dees (20 assists, 11 kills, four aces), Kaidence Lehman (10 kills), Annie Loken (five kills, four aces, three blocks), Carly Hayes (four blocks), Trista Diefenderfer (four digs), Michelle Orellana (three digs) and Emma Holcomb (five assists).
Earlier in the week, Mountain Volleyball also took care of Golden Valley 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-15) thanks to standout performances from Dees (21 assists, nine kills, six aces, four digs), Loken (seven kills), Diefenderfer (seven kills), Sophia Kendrick (four kills), Orellana (five digs), Faith Rodriguez (three digs) and Holcomb (seven assists).
With the regular season concluded, the Lady Warriors have entered the CIF Division 3 playoffs as the No. 10 seed and will travel to No. 7 seed Nipomo this Tuesday. The winner of that match will face the winner of No. 2 Sierra Pacific and No. 15 Minarets on Thursday, Oct. 28.
The match against Nipomo this Tuesday will start at 5 p.m. CIF ticket sales are online-only this year. For information on how to purchase playoff tickets, visit the website get.gofan.co/digital-ticketing-guide.
Cross Country competes at Mt SAC Invite
Last week the Warrior runners took part in the 73rd Mt. San Antonio College Invitational in Walnut, Calif. The meet brought together more than 400 high schools and 3,000 runners, marking it as the largest high school cross country meet in the United States.
In the Division 4 Varsity Boys race, Jose Flores (60th – 19:16.1) competed for Tehachapi, while in the Division 4 Varsity Girls run Emily Valdez (69th – 24:25.4), Anahi Machado (76th – 25:07.0) and Addison Grenz (89th - 26:01.9) turned in strong times.
In the Division 4 Boys Frosh-Soph three mile race, Walker Fleming (26th – 20:29.5), Colter Grenz (29th – 20:39.1), Eric Swanson (88th – 26.49.1), Wyatt Hester (91st – 27:58.4) and Franck Anthony Garcia (94th – 28.11.1) competed for the Warriors. In a separate Division 4 frosh-soph race, Samuel Torres (47th – 20:58.4) also competed for Tehachapi. Competing in the Division 4 Girls Frosh-Soph three mile race was Averee Napier (17th – 24:59.3) and Kylee Steele (35th – 27:20.8).
Cross Country will not compete this week but will be in action again at the Kern County Championships at Hart Park on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Warrior Boosters seeking help from the community
The Tehachapi Warrior Boosters is seeking help from the community to support all Tehachapi High School athletics for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Boosters recently held a meeting and elected new officers, with Maria Curiel (president), Corey Costelloe (vice president) and Monica LaMonte (secretary) running unopposed. There is still an open position for treasurer and team representatives for the majority of sports in the fall and upcoming winter and spring.
Tehachapi High Athletics cannot function without the support of the Booster Club. If you are a parent of a Tehachapi High student athlete, we need you, please get involved and support the One Town – One Team movement!
For more information, please contact via email gowarriors@thsboosters.com, call 661-823-1668 or go to thsboosters.com. Meetings are held every second Wednesday of the month at the TVRPD Board room located at 490 W. D St. Go Warriors!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.