Mountain Volleyball secured their second victory in the young season this past week with a 25-12, 25-15, 22-25, 25-10 victory over Delano-Cesar Chavez at the THS Gym.
Against the Titans, Jo Rausch led the team with 16 kills, 12 blocks, nine digs, five aces, followed by Koree Rodden (nine kills, seven blocks, six digs), Carly Hayes (eight kills), Annie Loken (four kills, three blocks), Ellison Gardner (three kills), Presley Gardner (14 digs), Livee Garrett (17 assists, eight digs), MacKenna Chambers (18 assists, five digs) and Kayden Killingsworth (five digs).
Tehachapi (2-3) also had a match this past week against Garces, falling to the Rams 25-11, 25-12, 27-25. Rausch had a standout game in the loss with eight kills, six blocks and three digs. Chambers also had 12 assists and Hayes had five kills.
The Lady Warriors will have a busy week with a home match against Golden Valley this Tuesday and an away contest against Centennial on Thursday. Frosh-Soph will start at 4 p.m., followed by junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6:15 p.m. The varsity squad will also be participating in the Bakersfield-Highland Tournament this weekend, with matches scheduled against Santa Maria-Righetti and Los Angeles-RFK Community on Friday and Arvin on Saturday.
Mountain Tennis edged by Highland
Despite not having a few of their top players available in the lineup due to illness, the Lady Warriors put up a strong performance against Highland in a 5-4 defeat.
Winning singles for Tehachapi (2-2) were Riley Walden (6-2, 6-4), Lauryn Merkley (6-4, 6-4) and Carly Sterk (6-1, 6-2) and winning in doubles was Emma Gibson-Lauren Merkley (8-4).
In junior varsity action last week, Tehachapi (4-0) defeated Del Oro’s varsity team 6-3 and also won against Highland’s junior varsity, 8-1.
Against Del Oro, winning in singles were Gabrielle Baker (8-2), Princess Amezcua (8-1) and Shelby Wood (8-1) and winning in doubles were Sophia Garcia-Gabrielle Baker (6-1; default), Shelby Wood-Emily Kennison (8-1) and Princess Amezcua-Isabel Baker (8-0).
Earning match wins against Highland were Jaskiran Grewal (8-1), Sophia Garcia (8-1), Gabrielle Baker (8-3), Valentina Aguirre (8-0), Princess Amezcua (8-1) and Shelby Wood (8-2) in singles. Winning in doubles were Jazzalynn Ramirez-Isabel Baker (8-3) and Savanna Carlsen-Kylie McQueen (8-6).
The Lady Warriors varsity team will have a pair of home matches this week, hosting Edwards AFB-Desert this Tuesday and Rosamond this Thursday. First serve in both matches will be at 3:30 p.m.
Casas takes gold at Cross Country Blade Invite
Tehachapi High Cross Country opened their pre-season by venturing to Lake Ming to compete in the Blade Invite. Warrior runners were represented in four divisions.
Freshman Helena Casas competed in the girl’s frosh-soph division two-mile run and recorded a winning time of 13:24 for first place. Also running in the frosh division was freshman Katie Crookston (16:41) and sophomore returners Bryanna Grimes (16:47) and Drew Sherman (17:02).
Next up were the frosh-soph boys in the two-mile run, with sophomore William Crookston (12:10) leading the way for THS by finishing fourth overall and received an individual medal for his effort. Sophomore Kevin Chitwood followed (13:23) along with freshman Jordan Howard (16:33) and Kyle Townsend (19:12).
The varsity ladies next toed the line for Tehachapi in a 5K three-mile run. Sophomore Violette Casas picked right up from last year’s strong cross-country season and posted a 23:04 to finish 14th out of 56 runners. Junior Emma Gonzales moving up to the varsity this year posted a respectable 29:39. THS Varsity men saw junior Walker Fleming open the year with a time of 23:03. Juniors James Adamson (25:07) and Wyatt Hester (32:19) also competed, making the move from junior varsity to varsity this season.
Warrior Cross Country will host the annual Beat-the-Heat Scrimmage at Brite Lake this Wednesday. The first run is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. The runners will also be in action on Saturday in the Falcon Invite at Independence High School.
