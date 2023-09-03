Mountain Volleyball secured their second victory in the young season this past week with a 25-12, 25-15, 22-25, 25-10 victory over Delano-Cesar Chavez at the THS Gym.

Against the Titans, Jo Rausch led the team with 16 kills, 12 blocks, nine digs, five aces, followed by Koree Rodden (nine kills, seven blocks, six digs), Carly Hayes (eight kills), Annie Loken (four kills, three blocks), Ellison Gardner (three kills), Presley Gardner (14 digs), Livee Garrett (17 assists, eight digs), MacKenna Chambers (18 assists, five digs) and Kayden Killingsworth (five digs).