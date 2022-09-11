The Lady Warriors volleyball team made the trek to Bakersfield last weekend to participate in the Highland Tourney, playing in a handful of competitive games.
Overall, Tehachapi (6-9) went 2-4 in the tournament, defeating Bakersfield-Foothill (25-16, 25-15) and Delano-Kennedy (25-10, 25-23) and falling in matches to Wasco, Bakersfield, Porterville and Taft.
Against Foothill, Sophia Kendrick had six kills and Trista Diefenderfer had five kills, while Annie Loken (six blocks, four kills, three digs, two aces), Laura LaMonte (eight assists) and MacKenna Chambers (seven assists) had good performances. In the win against Kennedy, Shulstad and Diefenderfer both had three kills, Loken had three aces and LaMonte had six assists and three digs.
Earlier in the week, volleyball also squared off in their home opener against Kern County perennial power Bakersfield-Centennial, falling in three sets, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14.
Carly Hayes led the team in kills with four, followed by Schulstad, Diefenderfer and Kaidence Lehman with two kills each. Kendrick also added two aces and Loken had four blocks.
Koree Rodden, Kendrick and Schulstad all had two blocks, while Michelle Orellana had five digs, Laura LaMonte had eight assists and MacKenna Chambers had five assists.
Tehachapi will have a pair of home contests this Tuesday (Highland) and Thursday (Frontier). First serve will be at 4 p.m. (frosh-soph), 5 p.m. (junior varsity) and 6:15 p.m. (varsity).
Cross Country runs at Independence, East-Bakersfield invites
Cross Country officially started their season with a pair of contests, participating in the Independence Invite and East Invite in Bakersfield these past two weekends.
At the Independence meet, Baylee Torres took first place in the girls’ frosh-soph two-mile race with a run of 14:42, followed by strong performances in the boys/girls frosh-soph two-mile races from Walker Fleming (fourth – 13:32), James Adamson (22nd – 16:11), Emma Gonzales (seventh – 17:28), Drew Sherman (eighth – 17:45) and Kaiden Alvarez (25th - 21:40).
Ava Hester (15th – 18:51) also participated in the junior varsity two-mile race. In the varsity division, Ozzy Bahena (24th – 24:04) and Kylee Steele (18th – 30:10) represented the Warriors.
Earlier in the month at the East Bakersfield Invite, Samuel Torres (34th – 21:52), Ozzy Bahena (45th – 23:17), Quincy Whiting (23rd – 26:49), Giselle Cardenas (24th – 27:05), Amanda Edwards (29th – 29:07) and Kylee Steele (32nd – 29:15) represented the varsity in their respective races, while in the junior varsity two-mile race, Walker Fleming (10th – 13:11), James Adamson (30th – 15:53), Drew Sherman (28th – 17:32) and Florence Perez (35th – 19:40) ran for the Warriors.
Cross Country will be participating in the first South Yosemite Mountain League meet of the season next Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Brite Lake starting at 3 p.m.
