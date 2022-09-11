The Lady Warriors volleyball team made the trek to Bakersfield last weekend to participate in the Highland Tourney, playing in a handful of competitive games.

Overall, Tehachapi (6-9) went 2-4 in the tournament, defeating Bakersfield-Foothill (25-16, 25-15) and Delano-Kennedy (25-10, 25-23) and falling in matches to Wasco, Bakersfield, Porterville and Taft.