The Lady Warriors recorded another preseason victory this past week at home with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-10 win over Bakersfield-Highland. 

Tehachapi (7-10) was led in the match by Kaidence Lehman with eight kills, followed by Sophie Schulstad (five kills, six blocks), Sophia Kendrick (four kills), Trista Diefenderfer (four kills, three aces, three blocks), Annie Loken (four blocks), Michelle Orellana (eight digs), Laura LaMonte (10 assists), MacKenna Chambers (seven assists) and Koree Rodden (three assists). 

Recommended for you