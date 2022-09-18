The Lady Warriors recorded another preseason victory this past week at home with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-10 win over Bakersfield-Highland.
Tehachapi (7-10) was led in the match by Kaidence Lehman with eight kills, followed by Sophie Schulstad (five kills, six blocks), Sophia Kendrick (four kills), Trista Diefenderfer (four kills, three aces, three blocks), Annie Loken (four blocks), Michelle Orellana (eight digs), Laura LaMonte (10 assists), MacKenna Chambers (seven assists) and Koree Rodden (three assists).
Later in the week, the Lady Warriors had a home match against one of the top teams in Kern County in Frontier, losing in three sets, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20.
Lehman led the team against the Titans with eight kills, followed by Loken with five kills, Orellana with eight digs and three aces, Schulstad with four blocks, Rodden with five assists and four digs and LaMonte with eight assists.
Tehachapi will start their South Yosemite Mountain League schedule this week and have a home contest this Tuesday (South) and an away contest this Thursday (East). First serve will be at 4 p.m. (frosh-soph), 5 p.m. (junior varsity) and 6:15 p.m. (varsity).
Lady Warrior tennis wins the Arvin Tournament
Tehachapi (6-3; 1-1 SYML) is riding on a five-match winning streak, highlighted by going 4-0 in the Arvin Tournament this past weekend.
The Lady Warriors defeated West 3-3 (won tiebreaker in games), McFarland 6-0, East 6-0 and Arvin 5-1 to take the tourney title.
Maddy Richmond and Lindsay Young both won three matches in singles to clinch the championship, while victories also came from Anna Boesler, Ashley Herion, Paityn Billings, Bella Gonzalez, Carly Sterk, Hailey Hyun, Jane Stanley and Kiera Allende. Rose Gray also won seven games at first doubles with Billings against West to help decide the tiebreaker victory over the Vikings.
Earlier in the week, Mountain Tennis started their South Yosemite Mountain League season with a victory over East 9-0 and a narrow defeat to South 6-3.
Against South, Young (6-4, 6-1) and Richmond (6-0, 6-3) won in singles and Young and Billings won at second doubles (8-4). In the victory over East, winning in singles were Young (8-0), Richmond (8-0), Boesler (8-1), Herion (8-0), Billings (8-1), Gonzalez (8-0) and winning in doubles were Young-Hyun (8-1), Billings-Stanley (8-1) and Gonzalez-Gray (8-0).
Tehachapi High Sports Schedule
Girls Golf at North Kern SYML Mini-Tournament: Varsity 1 p.m.
Volleyball v. South at home: Varsity 6:15 p.m., JV 5 p.m., Frosh-Soph 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis v. North at home: Varsity 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country at SYML Meet — Brite Lake: Varsity, JV 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball at East: Varsity 6:15 p.m., JV 5 p.m., Frosh-Soph 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis v. West at home: Varsity 3:30 p.m.
Football at Visalia-Golden West: Freshmen 5 p.m.
Football v. Visalia-Golden West at home: Varsity 7:30 p.m., JV 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis at Lewis Cup Tournament — Garces: Varsity v. Highland 9 a.m., Garces 11 a.m., Liberty 2 p.m.
Cross Country at Bakersfield College Invite: Varsity, JV 11 a.m.
Girls Tennis at Lewis Cup Tournament — Location, Opponents and Time TBD: Varsity
