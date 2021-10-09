Lady Warrior Volleyball notched two more victories in the South Yosemite League last week, taking down Ridgeview 3-0 and West 3-0 in a pair of dominating sweeps.
Tehachapi (13-6; 5-1 SYL) defeated Ridgeview (25-17, 25-18, 25-23) behind strong performances from Aubree Dees (18 assists, nine kills, nine aces, three digs), Annie Loken (nine kills), Kaidence Lehman (seven kills), Sophia Kendrick (six kills, three aces, three blocks), Carly Hayes (four kills), Trista Diefenderfer (five aces, five digs), Michelle Orellana (six digs), Faith Rodriguez (three digs) and Laura LaMonte (seven assists).
In the victory against West (25-11, 25-11, 25-14), Dees (14 assists, nine kills, eight aces, three digs), Lehman (seven kills), Loken (five kills), Diefenderfer (three kills), Orellana (six digs, five assists) and Sophie Schulstad (seven assists) led the Lady Warriors.
These victories set up a South Yosemite League championship showdown with Bakersfield Christian this Thursday evening at the THS gym. If the Lady Warriors defeat the Eagles, it will put them in position to clinch at least a share of the league title. First serve will be at 6:15 p.m.
Cross Country competes, Napier takes first place in JV girls run
Tehachapi traveled to Bakersfield last Wednesday to participate in a cross country meet, with many Warriors faring well in all four divisions ran.
The varsity boys were running short-handed and unable to score as a team, but still represented Warrior competition well in the 5,000 meter race. Senior Jose Flores (5th – 18:42) put up his best time of the year. Of note, Flores holds the THS two-mile course record and the fastest THS runner at the Independence course. Freshman Samuel Torres (17th – 20:03), freshman Walker Fleming (23rd – 20:36) and junior Osiel Bahena (29th – 24:49) stepped up to the varsity level and made their contribution.
The varsity girls were the only THS group to register a team score in the varsity race, finishing with a 68 to take third overall as a team. Independence (26) won the race, followed by Ridgeview (54) in second and Golden Valley (69) coming in fourth. Leading the way for Tehachapi was junior Emily Valdez (8th – 23:34), followed by senior Anahi Machado (15th – 25:26), Amanda Edwards (16th – 25:28), Ashlynn Grimes (18th – 26:04) and Ava Hester (25th – 32:06).
In the JV boys division two-mile race, Frank Garcia (14th – 16:12), Eric Swanson (17th – 16:31) and Wyatt Hester (23rd – 17:30) all competed for Tehachapi.
In the JV girls run, Averee Napier (15:23) took first place overall among 26 South Yosemite League runners. Also crossing the finish line for the Warriors were Addison Grenz (7th – 16:22), Kylee Steele (8th – 17:05) and Florence Roldan (26th – 22:18).
Warrior Cross Country will continue their SYL season with a third meet on Wednesday at Ridgeview. Races will start at 3:20 p.m.
