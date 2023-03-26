The Tehachapi High Booster Club recently recognized athlete of the month recipients for February.

The recipients for February (winter season) included Jessica Addington, Jade Lopez, Ricky Swisher, Kailey Kolesar, Nathan Walters, Ariana Ledezma, James Jacobsen, Jazzalynn Ramirez, Osiel Bahena, Karson Tiewater, Michelle Orellana, Carter Kolesar and Sophia Garcia.

