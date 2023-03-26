The Tehachapi High Booster Club recently recognized athlete of the month recipients for February.
The recipients for February (winter season) included Jessica Addington, Jade Lopez, Ricky Swisher, Kailey Kolesar, Nathan Walters, Ariana Ledezma, James Jacobsen, Jazzalynn Ramirez, Osiel Bahena, Karson Tiewater, Michelle Orellana, Carter Kolesar and Sophia Garcia.
Each student received a patch for their letterman jacket, T-shirt and breakfast at a small get-together at the high school. Congratulations to all honorees!
Handful of THS Warriors earn all-league for soccer
Mountain Soccer recently announced all-league recipients for the SYML, with many warriors taking first, second and honorable mention recognition.
For boys’ soccer, earning first team was Hairo Rodriguez, second team was Brody Franchere and Leo Gonzalez and honorable mention went to Ryan Wilson, Evan Pinan and Malakai Del Villar. Rodriguez was recognized for his standout contributions at keeper, averaging over 10 saves a game for the Warriors.
In girls soccer, the South Yosemite Mountain League champion Lady Warriors had many players recognized. Earning first team honors were Hannah Tyree, Taitlyn Kingsbury, Kailey Kolesar and Madilyn Schneider. Taking second team honors were Maddy Richmond and Sophie Schulstad and honorable mention went to Natalie Richmond, Bethany Sierra and Autumn Heeb. Tyree was also recognized as the league’s offensive player of the year, finishing the season with 28 goals, 12 assists and 68 points overall and helping the Lady Warriors to a 18-5-2; 7-1-0 SYML) record.
Track and Field competes in league mini-meet
THS Track and Field gathered at Bakersfield High School for the second SYML meet of the season. In team scoring, the Lady Warriors finished fourth overall with a total of 41 points and the Warriors finished fourth as well, tallying 23 team points. At the junior varsity level, Lady Warriors finished second overall with 40 team points and the JV Warriors were the overall winners of the meet with 79.5 team points.
Meet highlights for the varsity Warriors included the 4x100 relay taking third with a time of (46.73) behind the running of Jacob Betancourt, Kaleb Songer, Karson Tiewater and AJ Anderson. The JV Boys team of Aiden Nicholson, Mark Nicholson, Levi Hart and Adrian Pina (50.50) finished first.
In the 100 meters, Claire Shadduck (13.93) was fourth for the Lady Warriors and Colter Grenz (12.58) finished fourth in the JV Warriors division. In the 200 meters, Claire Shadduck (29:20) was second for the Lady Warriors and Emma Gonzales (31.49) was third for the JV Lady Warriors. For the boys, Jacob Betancourt finished second overall for the Warriors and Carter Barthelmes (26:41) finished fifth for the JV Warriors. The 400 meters had Emma Gonzales (1:01.03) taking first for the JV Lady Warriors and Mason Rothermel (60:54) and Thaddeus Dyer (64:51) were second and fourth respectively in the JV Warriors division.
In the 800 meters, Varsity Lady Warrior Violette Casas (2:58.04) was second and Emma Gonzales (3:01.40) was first for the JV Lady Warriors. In the 1600 meters, Violette Casas (6:36.45) was second for the Varsity Lady Warriors. The 3,200 meters featured Elijah Perry (12:49.50) finishing fifth and Danny Gonzalez (12:05) taking first place for the JV Warriors.
Delilah Cardenas (18.93) took second in the 100 meter hurdles and second place showing (54.76) in the 300 meter hurdles. Giselle Cardenas (58.54) also took fourth place for the Varsity Lady Warriors.
For the JV Warriors, Noah Welton finished second (50.43) and closing the running events in the 4x400 saw the JV Boys consisting of Thaddeus Dyer, Aiden Nicholson, Mason Rothermel and Liam Smith (4:09.71) taking home first for the JV Warriors.
In the shot put, Kenny Pitt (35' 8") was second for the JV Warriors and Abby Strategos (26' 0") was second for the Varsity Lady Warriors. The discus saw Simon Askins (84') and Kenny Pitt (83'11") taking fourth and fifth, respectively. Abby Strategos (56' 8") was fifth for the Varsity Lady Warriors.
The high jump featured Jacob Betancourt (5' 6") taking second for the Warriors and Carter Barthelmes (5' 5") took first for the JV Warriors. Thaddeus Dyer (5' 0") finished in second and Mason Rothermel (4' 6") finished fourth in the high jump. For the JV Lady Warriors, Gloria-Christina Checa (3' 8") was first in the high jump.
The long jump had AJ Anderson (19' 9") finish second for the Warriors and Liddon Scott (16' 10") was first for the JV Warriors. Aiden Nicholson (15' 8") was fourth and Carter Barthelmes (15' 6") fifth for the JV Warriors. Gloria-Christina Checa (10' 8.6") was third for the JV Lady Warriors.
In the triple jump, AJ Anderson (37' 4.6") finished in fifth place for the Warriors and Colter Grenz (33' 10") was first for the JV Warriors.
