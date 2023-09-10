Playing the run-heavy Tigers at home last week, the game had more of a look of a rugby match. By game's end, the Warriors were victorious in the trenches with a 25-6 victory over Wasco.
Tehachapi (4-0) was sparked in the run game by AJ Anderson, who had 97 yards rushing and two touchdowns of 14 and 65 yards. Karson Tiewater also had a touchdown run, Mike Jones had 50 yards rushing and Andrew Aguirre had a 36-yard reception from quarterback Jacob Root.
On special teams, Carter Kolesar converted on a 35-yard field goal and Tiewater had a fumble recovery and safety tackle on punt attempts by the Tigers. Aiden Nicholson also had 58 yards on kickoff returns and Aguirre had two punts over 40 yards.
Defensively, Aguirre had a standout performance with a season-high 19 tackles, followed by Leo Gonzalez (12 tackles, two hurries), Jones (11 tackles), Tanner Gary (10 tackles, sack), Anderson (nine tackles), Mark Nicholson Jr (eight tackles), Hayden Michael (seven tackles), Kenny Pitt (seven tackles, sack), Travis Mason (seven tackles), Kaleb Songer (five tackles, pass defended) and Karson Tiewater (five tackles).
In the underclassmen games, the JV Warriors defeated Wasco 49-0 and the Frosh-Soph Warriors fell to Bakersfield Christian, 26-0.
Highlighting the efforts for the JV Warriors was Cayden King with 151 yards rushing and three touchdowns, followed by Kaidon Hagerty with 75 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Tylere Lombardi with 74 yards rushing. Colton Michael also had 126 yards passing, a 79-yard touchdown completion to Lombardi and a rushing touchdown. Defensively, Ruben Sedano, JR Alaniz and Jacob Meza each finished with 10 tackles each and Ezekiel Meza had six tackles.
In two games combined against Bakersfield Christian, Roland Pina had a touchdown run and Austin Rolow had a two-point conversion run for the frosh-soph Warriors.
The frosh-soph will have a home game against Foothill this Thursday with a kickoff set for 5 p.m.
The Warriors varsity and junior varsity will have a home game this Friday against Arvin. JV will kickoff at 5 p.m. and the varsity 7:30 p.m. at Coy Burnett Stadium.
Lady Warriors Tennis defeats Desert and Rosamond
Mountain Tennis came out victorious in a pair of home contests last week, defeating Edwards AFB-Desert 6-3 and Rosamond 9-0.
Taking victories for Tehachapi (4-2) against Desert were Naomi Park (2-6, 7-6[5], 10-6), Paityn Billings (6-4, 6-1), Rose Gray (6-3, 6-2), Emma Gibson (6-3, 6-3), Lauryn Merkley (7-5, 6-2), Paityn Billings / Riley Walden (8-2) and Jane Stanley / Maxine Lux (8-6).
Winning their matches against Rosamond were Park (6-0, 6-0), Billings (6-0, 6-0), Walden (6-0, 6-0), Gray (6-1, 6-1), Gibson (6-0, 6-0), Merkley (6-1, 6-0), Lauryn Merkley/Karma Ridges (8-6), Olivia Loyd/Sophia Garcia (8-0) and Jane Stanley/Savanna Carlsen (8-1).
Tehachapi will start SYML play this week with matches scheduled against South on Tuesday and East on Thursday. The varsity will also be participating in the Arvin Tournament this weekend, with matches scheduled against West, McFarland, East and Arvin.
Volleyball defeats Golden Valley, notches wins at Highland Tourney
The Lady Warriors had a busy week on the court with a total of seven matches played, defeating Golden Valley 3-0 in a pre-season contest and then participating in the Highland Tournament and recording victories over Santa Maria-Righetti, RFK Community, Arvin and West.
Against Golden Valley, Tehachapi defeated the Bulldogs 25-14, 25-8, 25-15 behind strong performances from Jo Rausch (15 kills, seven blocks), Koree Rodden (10 kills), Annie Loken (six kills), MacKenna Chambers (16 assists, four digs), Presley Gardner (four digs) and Livee Garrett (15 assists).
After falling to Centennial in a road match (25-12, 25-10, 25-15), the Lady Warriors bounced back in the Highland Tournament this past weekend with victories over Righetti (20-25, 25-23, 15-12), RFK Community (25-21, 25-14), Arvin (25-16, 25-18) and West (25-17, 25-22), losing only to Taft (25-21, 18-25, 15-13).
Tehachapi will be on the road this week against Highland on Tuesday and Frontier on Thursday. Volleyball will also be participating in the California City Tournament this weekend, with match-ups scheduled against Bishop, Antelope Valley and Paraclete in the early rounds.
