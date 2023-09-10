Playing the run-heavy Tigers at home last week, the game had more of a look of a rugby match. By game's end, the Warriors were victorious in the trenches with a 25-6 victory over Wasco.

Tehachapi (4-0) was sparked in the run game by AJ Anderson, who had 97 yards rushing and two touchdowns of 14 and 65 yards. Karson Tiewater also had a touchdown run, Mike Jones had 50 yards rushing and Andrew Aguirre had a 36-yard reception from quarterback Jacob Root.