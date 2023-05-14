Mountain Golf had a great season this past year with a dominant performance in courses throughout Kern County, highlighted with winning the South Yosemite Mountain League championship.
THS Golf finished with an overall team meet record of 8-2 and a perfect 6-0 in the SYML, with an average team score during league meets of 491.5.
During the SYML season, Tehachapi had four players in the top four of the overall individual standings, earning All-SYML honors. Those athletes were No. 1 Tyler Daubert – senior (80 average individual score), No. 2 Triston Hurst – sophomore (85 average individual score), No. 3 Matthew Widders – junior (88.8 average individual score) and No. 4 Rylan Hurst – freshman (109 average individual score).
Rounding out the rest of the SYML champion Warriors were senior Gradey Hobbs, junior Joshua Sterk, sophomores Vincent Villanueva and Ethan Ciaccio and freshmen Cooper Lebda and Brodey Hobbs. The coaches were Collin Grimes and Richard Durham.
The team also participated in the CIF Division III Area Meet with a qualifying score of 472. At the D-III meet, they finished sixth overall as a team.
After graduation, Tyler Daubert will compete on the men’s golf team at Bakersfield College.
THS track and field competes in CIF D-III meet
THS Track and Field met with 39 other Division III schools in at Nipomo High School to compete in the CIF prelims for a chance of advancing to the Masters meet to be held in Fresno, May 20. The Warriors qualified 13 athletes overall, seven in individual events and three relay teams. The Lady Warriors finished 24th in team scoring while the Warrior men finished 13th. THS combined team scores saw the Warriors finish 15th overall.
Highlights from the meet saw personal records (PRs) achieved for Warrior athletes. Claire Shadduck had a PR (1:02.11) in the 400, finishing seventh, one mark off the medal round. Delilah Cardenas posted a PR in the 100 hurdles (18.54) and took seventh overall in the 300 hurdles (51.83). For the Warrior men, AJ Anderson had a leap and PR of (20' 6.5") for seventh place in the long jump.
Leo Gonzalez medaled by taking home sixth place while posting a PR of (17.20) in the 110 hurdles and followed that up with a fourth place in the 300 hurdles. Jacob Betancourt continued his accomplishments this year by finishing seventh in the high jump (5' 8") and then took home third place and the bronze medal in both the 100 (11.44) and a PR in the 200 with a time of (23.04).
Other times and marks for the Warriors were the men’s 4x100 relay team of Jacob Betancourt, Karson Tiewater, Kaleb Songer and AJ Anderson (45.38), the Ladies 4x100 relay team of Drew Sherman, Violette Casas, Giselle Cardenas and Ivie Billings (56.09). Other marks were AJ Anderson with a triple jump (36' 5"), Drew Sherman 400 (1:06.79) and Violette Casas 1,600 (6:23.32). Closing out the meet for THS, the Lady Warriors 4x400 relay team of, Drew Sherman, Violette Casas, Ivie Billings and Giselle Cardenas (4:44.94).
The Warriors now wait to see if any athletes have qualifying times for the Masters in Fresno this upcoming Saturday.
Hibbard reaches quarterfinals in CIF tennis
Standout sophomore tennis player Calvin Hibbard ended his season this past weekend by finishing in the top eight in central California after reaching the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Tennis Tourney.
Hibbard, the No. 8 seed, reached the quarters after defeating No. 9 seed Kyle Quitorio from Clovis North, 6-2, 7-5, before falling in the quarterfinal match to No. 1 seed Riley King from Clovis East, 6-3, 6-3.
Hibbard finished his season with a 31-1 overall record, one of the best individual marks in the history of Tehachapi High School. In just two years competing, Hibbard has an overall record of 54-5 (46-5 Singles, 8-0 Doubles).
