Track and Field standouts Jacob Betancourt and Leo Gonzalez had standout performances at the recent CIF D-III championship meet held at Nipomo High School, medaling in multiple events.
Gonzalez medaled by taking sixth place in the 110 hurdles (17.20) and a fourth place in the 300 hurdles (43.04), both personal records.
Jacob Betancourt took third place in the 100 meters (11.44), third in the 200 meters (23.04 – personal record) and seventh place in the high jump (5’ 8”). He also teamed up with AJ Anderson, Kaleb Songer and Karson Tiewater to take 11th in the 4x100 relay (45.38).
THS Booster Club recognizes athletes of the month
The Tehachapi High Booster Club recently recognized athlete of the month recipients.
Recent awardees for the spring season in baseball, softball, swimming, track and field, golf and tennis were Magnus Daugaard, Triston Hurst, Tyler Daubert, Dillon Kerr, Aiden Salazar, Noah Gutierrez, Madilyn Schneider, Averianna Porter, Jacob Betancourt, Giselle Cardenas, Thaddeus Dyer, Emma Gonzales, Eric Swanson, Allison George, Owen Libatique and Pristine Perkins.
Each student received a patch for their letterman jacket, T-shirt and breakfast at a small get-together at the high school. Congratulations to all honorees!
Softball season ends with playoff loss to Immanuel
The Lady Warriors ended their season in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs after a 9-1 loss to Reedley-Immanuel last Tuesday.
Tehachapi (11-10; 9-3 SYML), the no. 15 seed, opened the game with a 1-0 lead after one inning of play but no. 2 seed Immanuel countered with nine unanswered runs to win the contest.
The Lady Warriors ended the season with a winning record and a South Yosemite Mountain League championship.
Seniors for Mountain Softball this season were Aryana Sedano, Madilyn Schneider, Claire Schmidt, Desi Torres, Reo Bell, Lindsay Tye, Jennessa Jeffus and Zoe Feliciano.
THS school year closes with record 21 league titles
The 2022-2023 school year will be one for the record books in Tehachapi High School history when it comes to athletics.
Overall, Tehachapi High set a new school record for league titles in a school year with 21 overall, earning South Yosemite Mountain League championships in multiple sports.
In the fall, the Warriors won eight league championships in Varsity Boys Football, Varsity Girls Volleyball, Varsity Girls Tennis, Varsity Girls Golf, JV Boys Football, JV Girls Volleyball, JV Girls Cross Country and Frosh-Soph Boys Football.
In the winter, Tehachapi collected four more team titles in Varsity Girls Basketball, Varsity Girls Soccer, JV Girls Basketball and JV Girls Soccer.
Finally, in the spring, Tehachapi High added nine more team titles with championships in Varsity Baseball, Varsity Softball, Varsity Boys Golf, Varsity Boys Swimming, Varsity Girls Swimming, JV Baseball, JV Softball, JV Girls Track and Field and Frosh-Soph Baseball.
Congratulations to all student-athletes and their coaches on this remarkable achievement!
