Last week had a thrilling end to the school year in athletics when 31 talented Lady Warrior athletes played in the annual powder puff flag football game at Coy Burnett Stadium.
The seniors reigned supreme by game’s end, defeating the juniors 21-14 in double-overtime.
Playing for the seniors were Jessica Addington, Kodi Curnow, Ashlynn Grimes, Addison Grenz, Ava Hester, Taitlyn Kingsbury, Kailey Kolesar, Laura LaMonte, Kaidence Lehman, Joscelyn Martinez, Kendall McKinney, Maddy Richmond, Reagan Rodriguez, Madilyn Schneider and Sophie Schulstad. The coaches were Christian Morse, Ryan Wilson and Kamron Westerby.
Playing for the juniors were Kate Backhaus, Catilyn Beasley, Giselle Cardenas, MacKenna Chambers, Viviana Greenwood, Adelia Haro, Anna Howell, Carolina Madueno, Averee Napier, Anagabriela Orozco, Davery Pogon-Cord, Debra Ramirez, Regan Rodriguez, Claire Shadduck, Bethany Sierra and Hannah Tyree. The coaches were AJ Anderson, Jacob Root, Mike Jones and Timmy Yanez.
Officials for the game were Paul Kaminski and Bruce Schkade. Organizing the successful event was THS Director of Activities, Heidi Skeels.
THS Booster Club recognizes athletes of the month
The Tehachapi High Booster Club recently recognized athlete of the month recipients.
Recent awardees for the spring season in baseball, softball, swimming, track and field, golf and tennis were Calvin Hibbard, Bobby Klemm, Ethan Ciaccio, Turtle Thomson, Cole Nicholas, Bronsen Davis, Emmett Williams, Lindsay Tye, Josslynn Jeffus, Leo Gonzalez, Claire Shaddock, Colter Grenz, Gloria-Cristina Checa, Keenan Williams, Owen Libatique, Davery Pogon-Cord, Lars Mathiasen and Bettie Howard.
Each student received a patch for their letterman jacket, t-shirt and breakfast at a small get-together at the high school. Congratulations to all honorees!
THS Volleyball summer schedules announced
Mountain Volleyball has announced their schedule for the upcoming summer leading up to the season starting in August.
The program will be having open gym and tryouts at THS, with dates set for June 13 through 15, 20 through 22, July 17 through 20, 24 through 27 from 6-8 p.m.
Official tryouts will be July 31 through Aug. 4 from 6-8 p.m.
All student athletes must have their sportsnet documents-physicals complete to tryout and compete for roster spots. For more information, contact Coach Ashley Lantz at ashleypog11@hotmail.com.
Tehachapi High tennis to hold summer training
Lady Warrior tennis is gearing up for the upcoming fall season with summer workouts.
No previous experience is required and interested girls could earn their varsity letter in tennis. All upcoming 2023-2024 school year 9th through 12th grade girls are welcome to participate.
The team will hold practice and conditioning at the high school on July 17 through Aug. 14 from 5-7 p.m. Varsity and JV team tryouts (ladder matches for placement) will be held during this period from Aug. 7 through 11.
Starting Aug. 16, practices will switch to 2:30-4:30 p.m., right after school.
