Hairo Rodriguez had a strong night at keeper with a season-high 20 saves, but Ridgeview struck early and often to hand the Warriors a 5-1 loss at home in the South Yosemite League opener for both teams.
Tehachapi (0-11; 0-1 SYL) got on the scoreboard in the first period when Ricky Rodriguez scored a goal off a Brandon Zacarias assist. Down 4-1 at halftime, the Warriors were able to shore up their defense to limit Ridgeview to only one goal in the second half.
The Warriors will be in action again this Tuesday in a home contest against Garces. There will not be a junior varsity contest, only the varsity team will play. The match will start at 5 p.m. at Coy Burnett Stadium.
Hart takes first place in wrestling tournaments
Standout freshman wrestler Reese Hart has continued her impressive run in wrestling this season, taking first-place honors in the 150-pound weight class at the Queen To Be Tournament in Corona and the Lady Saints Classic in San Dimas to move her record to 19-1 on the year.
Also competing in the Queen To Be Tournament was Celia Esquivel, who made the semifinals in her 106-pound bracket, winning two matches overall.
Both Lady Warriors also competed this past weekend in the Lady Trojan Invite in Bakersfield, with Hart taking third and Esquivel taking sixth place to help the Lady Warriors to an eighth-place team finish out of 16 teams participating.
Both the Warriors and Lady Warriors also had a team dual against Bakersfield-West this past week, with Hart winning her bout at 150 pounds and William Small winning his match at 152 pounds.
SYL season for Ladies soccer and basketball delayed
Due to health and safety protocols, the Lady Warriors soccer and basketball teams were not able to start their league schedule this past week against Ridgeview and Independence.
Per THS Athletic Director Ryan Grimes, there is a possibility that both contests could be made up if an agreement for a new date is reached with both schools. Currently, both games are being ruled as non-contests in the league standings.
The varsity basketball team is slated to have their first game of 2022 this Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, at home against Garces. Tip-off will be at 5 p.m. A junior varsity and frosh-soph game will not be played.
Soccer will have its next contest on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at home against Bakersfield Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.