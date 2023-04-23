Regan Rodriguez, Allison George, Davery Pogon-Cord and Hannah Regan made the 200 freestyle relay automatic time for CIF D-1 on April 15 at the Sierra Pacific Invite.
Iven Sandholdt has an automatic CIF time for the 50 freestyle and Hannah Regan had an automatic time for the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle.
The Water Warriors are 4-0 in the South Yosemite Mountain League and will be competing in the 2023 varsity league championship at KHSD Aquatic Center this Thursday and Friday.
BOOSTERS RECOGNIZE ATHLETE OF THE MONTH
The Tehachapi High Booster Club recently recognized athlete of the month recipients for March.
The recipients for the spring sports of baseball, softball, swimming, track and field, golf and tennis were Dillon Hauck, Tyler Daubert, Matthew Hughes, Derek Cardenas, Dominic Vivo Amore, Desi Torres, Cadence McIrvin, AJ Anderson, Delilah Cardenas, Mason Rothermel, Abby Strategos, Iven Sandholdt, Hannah Regan, Skyler Sziraki and Kayden Killingsworth.
Each student received a patch for their letterman jacket and breakfast at a small get-together at the high school. Congratulations to all honorees!
BASEBALL CLINCHES SEASON SERIES OVER EAST
The Warriors had a good week in baseball by bouncing back from a 5-3 loss to East to win the next two games, 7-6 and 7-1.
The first victory for Tehachapi (15-6; 7-1 SYML) was very short, completing a suspended game from earlier in the season that ended in a 6-6 tie. Both teams competed for just two innings, with the Warriors breaking the tie at the top of the ninth inning when Bryce Segale doubled in Turtle Thomson for the win.
In the second win, Cole Nicholas went 4-5 with a run scored and two RBIs, Cyler Hoofard went 3-4 with a double, three runs scored and RBI, Thomson went 3-5 with a double, run scored and RBI and Matthew Hughes had a triple in strong plate performances. On the mound, Chris Turpin picked up the win with three strikeouts and no earned runs in four innings of work. Samuel Ciaccio also had a strong day with three strikeouts in three innings.
In the 5-3 loss to East, Dillon Kerr went 2-3 with a run scored and Bryce Segale, Thomson, Nicholas and Hughes all had doubles.
In junior varsity action, Tehachapi (12-4; 8-0 SYML) recorded a pair of 11-5 victories over East to remain undefeated in league play.
In the first victory, Ty Nicholas went 3-4 with a home run, two runs scored and RBI, Bronsen Davis went 3-4 with a run scored, Aiden Salazar went 2-3 with a double, run scored and RBI and Ezra Walker went 2-3 with a run scored to lead the offense. Pitching three innings apiece were Derek Cardenas recording nine strikeouts and Zakeree Runquist recording five strikeouts.
In the second victory, Davis went 2-4 with a triple, double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Cardenas went 2-3 with a triple, three runs scored and a RBI. Nicholas also had a three-RBI homerun. On the mound, Aiden Salazar picked up the win with a four-inning, nine strikeout performance.
SOFTBALL SWEEPS EAST WITH TWO BIG WINS
Tehachapi recorded a pair of league wins over East, defeating the Blades 16-1 and 14-1.
In the first win, Madilyn Schneider went 4-4 with a triple, double, four runs scored and five RBIs, Candice Schmidt went 2-2 with two doubles, run scored and RBI, Lindsay Tye had a triple and Mya Gil had a home run. Desi Torres picked up the win in the circle with seven strikeouts in four innings.
The second victory had Schneider going 3-4 with two runs scored, Schmidt going 3-4 with a double, run scored and three RBIs, Alahna Gil going 2-3 with two runs scored, Tye going 2-4 with a double and RBI and Torres recording a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs. Makinzie Yasumoto picked up the win pitching with four strikeouts in four innings and Reo Bell picked up the save.
In the junior varsity contests, the Lady Warriors continue to dominate and pad their undefeated SYML record with 20-4 and 23-3 wins over East.
