The Tehachapi High School Booster Club has announced through game programs and membership drives the theme for the athletic season, "We Are All Warriors – One Town, One Team."
To celebrate this, THS has announced that the underclassmen mascots Junior Varsity Braves and Frosh-Soph Indians will no longer be used. All teams will be called Warriors.
“All student-athletes, regardless if they are on underclassman teams or on the varsity team, are all Warriors,” said THS Athletic Director Ryan Grimes. “We realize this is a change in tradition from years past from calling our underclassmen teams Braves and Indians. But this change has purpose and meaning. Just as the theme states, ‘We Are All Warriors – One Town, One Team.’ To signify that we are all Warriors, our school district and high school are making it official.”
Members of the community are encouraged to give back to Tehachapi’s student athletes through THS Booster Club membership and join the "one town, one team" movement. For more information on the booster club and how to join, please visit www.thsboosters.com.
Mountain Cross Country competes at Brite Lake
Tehachapi played host to Central Section schools last week at Brite Lake in cross country, with a handful of Warrior runners taking top spots at the conclusion of the three-mile course.
Among the schools competing against Tehachapi were North-Bakersfield, Dinuba, Mira Monte, Taft and Heritage Oak.
For the Lady Warriors, Kailey Kolesar (21:31) took first place honors overall, followed by Anahi Machado (30:01) in sixth place and Amanda Edwards (31:48) in ninth place.
For Warriors, Jose Flores (22:22) took fourth place overall.
In the JV girls race, Emily Valdez (17:00) won the two-mile race, followed by Averee Napier (17:32 - second) and Addison Grenz (21:07 - eighth). For the JV boys, Samuel Torres took first place honors overall with a time of 12:51 in the two-mile course.
Since it was a scrimmage, official scoring was not kept. Unofficially, the THS JV Girls and Boys tallied 35 and 31 points respectively, which would have been good for first place honors.
Competing for the Warriors this season is senior Jose Flores, sophomores Osiel Bahena, Donovan Russell and Samuel Torres and freshmen Colter Grenz, Eric Swanson and Wyatt Hester. Running for the Lady Warriors are senior Anahi Machado, juniors Amanda Edwards, Addison Grenz, Ashlynn Grimes, Ava Hester, Kailey Kolesar and Emily Valdez, sophomores Averee Napier, Florance Roldan and Claire Shadduck and freshmen Anna Li and Grace Wood. The team is coached by Mike Heckathorn.
THS will compete again at the Falcon Invite at Independence on Saturday and then host the SYL opener at Brite Lake on Wednesday. Start time for the meet is 3:20 p.m.
Volleyball falls in five sets to Garces Memorial
The Lady Warriors took a 2-0 set lead on the road against Garces, but the Rams came back to win the final three sets to overtake Mountain Volleyball, 23-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-10 last week.
Tehachapi (2-3) will be in action again on the road against Highland on Tuesday and at home against Bakersfield this Thursday
