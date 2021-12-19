Mountain Wrestling traveled to Bakersfield to take part in the Falcon Frenzy Tournament at Independence High School, coming away with impressive results.
Saul Gracian (5-1 record) finished third and James Jacobsen (3-2 record) finished fourth in the 160 pound weight class, while Jovanni Martinez (2-2 record) also competed well in the 152 pound weight class.
Competing for boys wrestling this year are Elijah Graves, Saul Gracian, Marques Munoz, Jairden Medina, Osiel Bahena, Jovanni Martinez, Levi Hart, Matthew Nicholson, Adrian Navarro, William Small, Alan Castaneda, Alexander Trumbull and James Jacobsen. The coaches are Desi Lovenguth and Benny Esquivel.
Ladies soccer wins thriller over Wasco with last-second goal
The Lady Warriors soccer team ended 2021 on a high note with a tightly-contested contest last week, winning with a well-placed header off a corner kick with less than 10 seconds remaining in the match to defeat Wasco, 2-1.
It was the third time that Tehachapi (8-3-2) played Wasco this season, with the previous two contests ending in a 1-0 loss and a 1-1 tie.
Down 1-0 in the first period, Taitlyn Kingsbury recorded the tying goal, with the score remaining deadlocked at 1-1 until the 80th minute.
Then in the final seconds of the match, Sophie Schulstad booted a masterful corner kick to Kailey Kolesar, who directed the ball in the net with a header for the winning goal.
Kolesar led the team with nine shots on goal, followed by Kingsbury with five shots and Tyller Hensler, Bethany Sierra and Schulstad with two shots each. Lilian Ledezma had five saves at keeper.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Warriors defeated Wasco, 2-0.
Boys Soccer falls to Wasco in pre-season away contest
The Warriors fell to Wasco 3-0 last week in soccer action.
Hairo Rodriguez recorded 13 saves at keeper, while Gabriel Cardenas had four shots on goal and Patrick Scalcione and Brody Franchere each had three shots on goal for Tehachapi (0-10).
