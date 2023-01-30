Mountain Wrestling has continued to perform well in local tournaments this season, earning medals at tournaments across the state and most recently 15 medals earned at the South Yosemite Mountain League tournament in Bakersfield.

In the SYML finals, the varsity boys had strong performances from Levi Hart (second), Mark Nicholson Jr. (second), Osiel Bahena (second), Ryan Walker (third), James Jacobsen (third) and Hayden Liebman (third). The varsity girls division had great showings from Celia Esquivel (first), Alexandria Acevedo (second) and Jazzalynn Ramirez (third) and Katelyn Fair (third). In the JV division, earning medals were Alexander Trumbull (first – MVP lower weights), Alan Castaneda (first – MVP upper weights), Ethan Walker (first), Skyler Sziraki (second) and Derek Olmscheid (third).

