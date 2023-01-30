Mountain Wrestling has continued to perform well in local tournaments this season, earning medals at tournaments across the state and most recently 15 medals earned at the South Yosemite Mountain League tournament in Bakersfield.
In the SYML finals, the varsity boys had strong performances from Levi Hart (second), Mark Nicholson Jr. (second), Osiel Bahena (second), Ryan Walker (third), James Jacobsen (third) and Hayden Liebman (third). The varsity girls division had great showings from Celia Esquivel (first), Alexandria Acevedo (second) and Jazzalynn Ramirez (third) and Katelyn Fair (third). In the JV division, earning medals were Alexander Trumbull (first – MVP lower weights), Alan Castaneda (first – MVP upper weights), Ethan Walker (first), Skyler Sziraki (second) and Derek Olmscheid (third).
Earlier this season, Celia Esquivel took first place at the California Invitational Wrestling Tourney in Morro Bay. Osiel Bahena and Jovanni Martinez also placed at the Golden Valley Invitational in Bakersfield, with Bahena taking sixth place and Martinez taking second place. Other standout performances came at the Bash Tourney, where Levi Hart took second place and Mark Nicholson Jr. took third place in their weight class.
Warrior wrestling would like to encourage student-athletes to consider joining the program. There are always room for new members to join. Parents-Guardians should also note that in girls wrestling, the athletes participate in separate tournaments from the boys and practices are geared to where they wrestle against other girls, only. While the boys and girls wrestle during the same season, they are essentially separate teams. For more information on joining, you can contact head coach Desi Lovenguth at 661-972-6255.
All-Area THS Warriors announced by BVarsity
The Bakersfield Californian BVarsity staff recently published the All-Area teams for the fall season, with multiple Warriors getting recognition.
In football, earning all-area first team were AJ Anderson (running back), Wyatt Richie (linebacker) and Mike Jones (linebacker). Second team went to Andre Stephens (offensive line) and Martin Rodriguez (defensive line), third team went to Karson Tiewater (running back), Christian Morse (defensive line), Adrian Pina (defensive back) and Nick Smith (defensive line) and honorable mention went to Jason Garcia (offensive line).
Most valuable player of the year consideration went to Anderson and Richie, while coach of the year consideration went to Kris Krempien.
Volleyball recipients went to second team honorees Trista Diefenderfer and Michelle Orellana and honorable mentions were Kaidence Lehman, Annie Loken and Sophie Schulstad. Getting coach of the year consideration was Renn Amstead.
In girls tennis, golf and cross country, Lindsay Young made third team recognition while honorable mention went to Maddy Richmond, Anna Boesler, Paityn Billings, Rylie Jelleschitz, Tailey Jelleschitz, Makenna Paxton, Kassie Stilson, Violette Casas and Baylee Torres.
THS Girls Soccer earns key SYML victory over South
The Lady Warriors had a minor setback last Monday in a makeup contest against South in a 2-1 defeat, but closed the week strong with a victory over Arvin (2-1) and South (4-2).
The first game against South was originally supposed to be played in mid-January, but inclement weather forced it to be bumped to later in the month. Despite the loss, Kailey Kolesar registered a goal off a Hannah Tyree assist and Makenna Paxton and Marissa Grier combined for eight saves.
In the win over Arvin, Taitlyn Kingsbury recorded both goals, with assists coming from Autumn Heeb and Tyree. At keeper, Grier and Paxton combined for seven saves.
The most recent contest against South turned into a first place showdown, with Tehachapi (15-4-1; 4-1-0 SYML) earning the victory and a tie with South atop the league standings with three regular season matches remaining. Recording goals for the Lady Warriors were Bethany Sierra, Giselle Cardenas, Tyree and Kolesar and assists from Kingbury (2), Kate Backhaus and Maddie Schneider. Paxton and Grier combined for four saves at keeper.
The Lady Warriors will have two away matches this week, a contest with East on Wednesday and North on Friday. Both varsity matches will start at 6 p.m.
