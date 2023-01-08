The Mountain Wrestling Team has been busy this past month with participation in a number of tournaments, with 18 THS wrestlers taking home a total of 13 medals.
At the Angel Calderon Tourney, Mark Nicholson took first place, while Derek Olmscheid, Hayden Liebman and James Jacobsen all took second place and Garrett Rockey took third place.
Nicholson and Liebman also took first and second, respectively, at the Cotton Classic, while Jacobsen took second place and Ryan Walker and Kaiden Alverez both took eighth place at the Falcon Frenzy.
Defending CIF Division V champion Levi Hart also took third place at the Coyote Classic.
For the Lady Warriors, Celia Esquivel took second place at the Queen of the Valley Varsity Tourney and Alexandria Acevedo took second in the JV bracket at the same tourney.
Tehachapi also recently participated in The Bash Tourney and highlights will be available next week.
Boys Basketball ends pre-season schedule with victories
In a highly-competitive schedule to open up the season, the Warriors secured four victories during November and December in non-league and tournament action.
Highlighting the effort was a big victory over Foothill 84-44, where Corey Perkins had a season-high 43 points and Turtle Thomson secured a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, including his first slam-dunk in a game.
Tehachapi (4-11) also had a victory over Bakersfield (51-34), Taft (72-66 – overtime) and South (55-54).
Against the Drillers, Perkins had 15 points, Thomson had 10 points and seven rebounds and Iven Sandholdt had nine points and four steals. In the victory over Taft, Perkins had 31 points, Thomson had 17 points and 16 rebounds, Sandholdt had seven points and six rebounds and Karson Tiewater had 10 points, three steals and three rebounds. In the South win, Thomson had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Perkins had 18 points, Sandholdt had nine points and Mitchell had eight points.
Despite defeats to Rosamond and Burroughs, Perkins performed well in both games, scoring 31 and 33 points, respectively.
This past week, the Warriors had defeats against Palmdale (79-61) and Garces (52-49). Against the Falcons, Tiewater, Sandholdt and Thomson had 10 points each, Perkins and Mitchell had nine points apiece and Evan Anderson had eight points. Against the Rams, the Warriors kept the game close from start to finish, taking a 15-14 lead after the first quarter. In the loss, Thomson was the leading scorer with 14 points, followed by Tiewater with 10 points.
Tehachapi will start their league schedule this week with a home game against South this Wednesday and an away game against East on Friday. Frosh-Soph will tip off at 4 p.m., followed by Junior Varsity at 5:15 p.m. and Varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Ladies Soccer falls in narrow defeat to Garces
Mountain Soccer is off to an impressive start to their season with 10 victories recorded in 14 matches, with a close 2-1 defeat to No. 7 Central Section ranked Garces this past Friday.
Taitlyn Kingsbury opened up the scoring for Tehachapi (10-3-1) with a goal in the first half. The Rams got the equalizer in the second period and then was awarded a free kick from the referees with 25 minutes remaining in regulation that led to the game-winning goal. Marissa Grier and Makenna Paxton split time at keeper and combined for five saves.
Despite the recent defeat, the Lady Warriors are still regarded as one of the top teams in Kern County. Full results of Mountain Soccer’s matches so far this season will be highlighted in next week’s Tehachapi News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.