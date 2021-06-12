After a year-long fundraising campaign including efforts surrounding an online auction, the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors presented the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club with a $3,500 donation Friday at M&M Sports.
The occasion included a presentation from Carol Duetsch of Delta Liquid Energy, an affiliate member of TAAR, to Boosters President Maria Curiel and Vice President Corey Costelloe. TAAR’s donation includes $2,500 toward a Brave level corporate sponsorship and an additional $1,000 for the Boosters' scholarship fund that is awarded annually to student-athletes at Tehachapi High School.
The Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club would like to thank all Realtors and affiliate members for their generosity and efforts to make this donation possible. Special thanks to Stacy Fournier, TAAR membership chair from Old Republic Home Protection, and TAAR President Stacey Peel of Keller Williams Realty.
The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors represents all local Realtors and many affiliate members sharing education, best practices and networking and has been a recognized Realtor board by the National Association of Realtors for 34 years.
TAAR is the most recent corporate sponsor to join the Boosters for next season, joining DCs RV Center, AES and The Rabe Team of Platinum Realty Group who also donated in June. Other corporate sponsors that will carry over from a shortened 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 are Aspen Builders Inc., TK Pizza and Pasta, Dignified Home Loans, Local 1252, Tacos El Superior and Terra Gen.
Corporate sponsorship packages include banners at THS athletic facilities, in-game public address announcements, ads in game programs along with exclusive merchandise and more. For more information, contact vice president Corey Costelloe at corey.costelloe@gmail.com.
The Tehachapi Warrior Boosters are a nonprofit organization that raises money for all Tehachapi High School athletic teams. For more information about the Boosters, visit thsboosters.com.
