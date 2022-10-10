It’s the halfway point for all the Gryphons Club Soccer teams and that means Gryphons teams start facing the same opponents for the second time. Each coach looks to improve on their results from the last time playing a team to really get a sense of whether their teams have been improving.

The Gryphons Girls 2010 team faced a Glendale Football Club that beat them 4-0 the first time they faced each other. The Gryphons Girls 2010 team gave them all they could handle on Saturday, keeping the game scoreless through the first half. Goalkeeper Heather Maciejewski played an outstanding game for the Gryphons team, stopping multiple shots from a relentless Glendale team.