It’s the halfway point for all the Gryphons Club Soccer teams and that means Gryphons teams start facing the same opponents for the second time. Each coach looks to improve on their results from the last time playing a team to really get a sense of whether their teams have been improving.
The Gryphons Girls 2010 team faced a Glendale Football Club that beat them 4-0 the first time they faced each other. The Gryphons Girls 2010 team gave them all they could handle on Saturday, keeping the game scoreless through the first half. Goalkeeper Heather Maciejewski played an outstanding game for the Gryphons team, stopping multiple shots from a relentless Glendale team.
With minutes left in the game, Glendale capitalized on a Gryphons defensive mistake and netted the only goal of the game. The Gryphons Girls 2010 team may have lost but the improvement between the last time these two teams had met was dramatically better for the Gryphons side.
Coach Jamie Cookson commented on the loss, “We only had one substitution player the entire game and that is really hard on all girls playing all those minutes. If we had a few more players we definitely could keep our energy for the full time.” The Gryphons Girls 2010 team had a second game on Sunday which ended in a 0-0 tie. Val Casas put the ball into the back of the net only to be called back by the referee on a really terrible call.
The Gryphons 2012 Boys team played a couple players down on Saturday and held on for the win with a finishing score of 5-4. The Gryphons 2012 Boys team faced a tough Extreme Soccer Club from Panorama City. Levi Maines had 2 goals, Dillan White, Troy Masei, and Silas Dobrenen each had 1 goal in the Gryphons win.
The Gryphons 2010 Boys team played two games this weekend against two tough club teams. The Gryphons 2010 Boys played really hard in both games; however, came up short of a victory finishing the games in 8-3 and 7-2 losses. Coach Corin Jameson stated, “Both games the teams were pretty evenly matched. We definitely were tired in the second halves of each game and lost momentum.” Gavin McKay, Percy Gonzalez and Michael Mitchell all had goals for the Gryphons 2010 Boys.
Josh Tyree is the Gryphons Club president.
