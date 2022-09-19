The 2004 Gryphons girls came into the game playing really confident from the manner in which they played in their last game in Santa Barbara.
With another week of practice came new hopes for pulling off a win in Lancaster. A 3-0 win was the outcome, behind the shot stopping abilities of newly added goalie Marissa Grier. Marissa saved 11 shots on goal on the day with one being a reaction diving save to her right with the right hand.
The Gryphons 2004 girls started their scoring with a lovely combination pass from Kailey Kolesar to Hannah Tyree, who placed a through ball to the right side of the field for a charging Giselle Cardenas, who netted the ball on the left side of the goal. Kailey Kolesar added to her previous assist by assisting Shay Crawley with her first goal of the season. Taitlyn Kingsbury pressed the ball hard done the left side, only to be viciously tackled from the side, resulting in a yellow card for the other team. This gave a free kick to the Gryphons in which Hannah Tyree put the ball over the Santa Clarita team's wall and past the hand of their keeper.
“Players who score or assist in goals often get mentioned the most. But players like Madilyn Schneider, Bella Shipman, Indy Swihart, Tailey Jelleschitz, Natalie Richmond and Carlee Hensler, who are in the defensive trenches, deserve so much credit for this win. They have worked so hard at learning how to team defend and it is beginning to pay off,” coach Josh Tyree commented. Schneider stood out as the player of the match for the Gryphons. She played all 90 minutes in a position she had never played at and dominated on both sides of the ball.
The Gryphons 2010 girls had two games this weekend. In their first game, they faced a team from North Hollywood, losing the game 1-0 on a questionable but allowed goal. In their second game, they played the top-rated team from downtown Los Angeles. The Gryphons led 1-0 for most of the game with a goal being scored from Victoria Saavedra, only for the referee to award a handball penalty kick that the Los Angeles team netted past the Gryphons goalie. Coach Jamie Cookson commented, “I’m so happy with how we played and the way we played.”
The Gryphons 2012 girls also had two games this weekend but didn’t get the results they were looking for; losing 5-0 and 4-0.
The Gryphons Boys 2010 team played two games over the weekend. Their first game resulted in a 8-2 loss with the two goals being scored by Michael Mitchell. “The boys had an outstanding first game and played hard until the end. We scored twice late in the game with 10 minutes left,” coach Corin Jameson commented. The Boys 2010 team had their second game on Sunday, which was a rough 10-1 loss to a really good Antelope Valley club team.
The Gryphons Boys 2012 team had their first game of the season on Saturday, which didn’t go as well as expected with a 10-0 loss to a Santa Clarita club. However for their second game on Sunday, the Gryphons boys bounced back, beating a Lancaster Evolution club team 6-3. Chase Lambeth, Silas Dobrenen, Noah Maines each scored goals for the Gryphons with Levi Maines scoring a hat trick. Coach Jeremy Cookson stated, “I’m extremely proud of the way the boys bounced back from Saturday’s game and played extremely hard to win Sunday. It was a great start to the season, and while it highlighted we have a lot to work on, it also showed we have a great and resilient group of boys.”
