The Fall Coastal Soccer League opened on Saturday, Sept. 10, with three Tehachapi Gryphons Soccer Club teams traveling south for their first games of the season. The Girls 2004 team coached by Joshua Tyree traveled to Santa Barbara to face La Esperanza SB Chaos. The Girls 2010 team coached by Jamie Cookson traveled to Sherman Oaks to face a Glendale Club team. The Girls 2012 team coached by Kim Smith traveled to Thousand Oaks to face Oaks FC.

The Girls 2004 team played a tough match against an experienced club and ended the match losing 5-1. Taitlyn Kingsbury scored the lone goal for the Gryphons, being assisted by Hannah Tyree. Kailey Kolesar had multiple shots on the goal but was unable to get it by the Esperanza goalie.