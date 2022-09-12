The Fall Coastal Soccer League opened on Saturday, Sept. 10, with three Tehachapi Gryphons Soccer Club teams traveling south for their first games of the season. The Girls 2004 team coached by Joshua Tyree traveled to Santa Barbara to face La Esperanza SB Chaos. The Girls 2010 team coached by Jamie Cookson traveled to Sherman Oaks to face a Glendale Club team. The Girls 2012 team coached by Kim Smith traveled to Thousand Oaks to face Oaks FC.
The Girls 2004 team played a tough match against an experienced club and ended the match losing 5-1. Taitlyn Kingsbury scored the lone goal for the Gryphons, being assisted by Hannah Tyree. Kailey Kolesar had multiple shots on the goal but was unable to get it by the Esperanza goalie.
“The score doesn’t reflect how well we played today. A couple mistakes defending corner kicks is what hurt us. Other than those mistakes the game was really close, with the score being 2-1 a little after halftime,” Tyree said.
The Girls 2010 team fought hard in really tough, humid conditions and lost their match with a score of 4-0. Coach Jamie Cookson didn’t let this result discourage her or her girls, saying, “The girls played well, with so much heart. We had a bunch of shots and one was off the crossbar. The level of humidity really took it out of us though.”
This was the Gryphons 2012 Girls' first match ever playing together as they were newly formed this year. Coach Kim Smith really didn’t know what to expect from the girls. “Although we lost 6-1. the girls played so hard and had so many shots on goal," she said.
Five Gryphons teams continue their season next weekend with games around Southern California.
Josh Tyree is the Gryphons Club president.
