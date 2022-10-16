As each Gryphons team travels to different cities around Southern California, they see new fields and new styles of soccer play. Some fields are turf, some are full of grass and some are mostly dirt and weeds. But Tehachapi’s only soccer club teams keep playing on.

The Gryphons Girls 2004 team faced the La Esperanza club from Santa Barbara in Lancaster. In their last meeting, La Esperanza beat the Gryphons 5-1. This time the Gryphons Girls 2004 team took La Esperanza all the way to the very end of time and gave them all they could handle. In the first half, Hannah Tyree narrowly missed the back of the net twice, one shot hitting the inside of the post and the other being stopped by a diving La Esperanza goalie.

