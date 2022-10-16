As each Gryphons team travels to different cities around Southern California, they see new fields and new styles of soccer play. Some fields are turf, some are full of grass and some are mostly dirt and weeds. But Tehachapi’s only soccer club teams keep playing on.
The Gryphons Girls 2004 team faced the La Esperanza club from Santa Barbara in Lancaster. In their last meeting, La Esperanza beat the Gryphons 5-1. This time the Gryphons Girls 2004 team took La Esperanza all the way to the very end of time and gave them all they could handle. In the first half, Hannah Tyree narrowly missed the back of the net twice, one shot hitting the inside of the post and the other being stopped by a diving La Esperanza goalie.
Kailey Kolesar continued to dominate the game, controlling the middle of the field and sending multiple crosses across the face of goal. The Gryphons girls just could not put any of their 16 first half shots in the back of the net. La Esperanza scored late in the first half and the half finished 1-0. The Gryphons Girls 2004 team came out firing at half and almost netted a couple goals. Kailey Kolesar hit a beautifully placed shot into the back of the net from 35 yards up to tie the game. Marissa Grier had 10 goalie saves with one being a diving save on a free kick to her right. With less than 10 minutes left in the game La Esperanza lobbed a shot from about 40 yards away that was just out of the reach of Marissa Grier’s reach. The game ended 2-1.
Coach Josh Tyree was so happy and proud of the effort each girl put into this game. “We were missing a couple players today, but every girl stepped up and played with intellect and heart," Tyree said. "We usually play in the bronze bracket but this year we were moved up a couple levels in the league. We continue to compete with these teams when no team out there thinks we should.”
The Gryphons Girls 2012 team has been having a tough first season. But each player continues to learn and get better with each practice and game. This last Saturday they faced a team from Bakersfield in a losing effort.
The Gryphons Boys 2010 team faced a California Elite soccer club team for the second time. In their last meeting the Gryphons lost 7-2. This week the result may have been the same but the Gryphons closed the scoring gap in the loss to 4-1. The boys came out strong and finished first. Michael Mitchell took the ball from his defensive side and dribbled the ball into the 18 yard box for a beautiful placed shot passed a confused Elite goalie.
Elite came back with two goals during the first half with the score ending in 1-2 at half. In the second half the Gryphons pressed for more goals which exposed the Gryphons back line to counter attacks. The Gryphons boys defense was led in the center by Rafael Rosales with a solid performance by Logan and Lucas Krelle on the left and right defense. Ryder Kalbaugh pressured hard on the right midfield.
All Gryphons teams are back in action next weekend looking to improve on their records and play.
Josh Tyree is the Gryphons Club president.
