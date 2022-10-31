The Gryphons 2004 Girls team had two travel games last weekend that sent them to Santa Clarita and Santa Maria. The weekend of Oct. 29 and 30 had the Gryphons 2004 Girls team traveling to Lancaster to face an undefeated Outkast team from Santa Maria and then to traveling to Moorpark to play a North Valley Soccer Club team. The Gryphons 2004 Girls team recently played a match against the Outkast team from Santa Maria in a brutal wind on a turf field in a losing effort of 4-2 and was looking forward to a rematch.

The Gryphons Girls 2004 team came out aggressive and firing with Kailey Kolesar and Hannah Tyree having multiple attempts at goal in the first half. The Gryphons girls was a much faster team than the Outkast team, but the Outkast team was stronger and more experienced. With less than a minute in the game Outkast was awarded a corner kick and was able to push a bouncing ball in front of goal just by the diving Gryphons keeper Marissa Grier. The half ended 1-0 to the favor of the Outkast team. The second half went largely the same with the Gryphons pressing offensively deep into Outkast territory.