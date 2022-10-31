The Gryphons 2004 Girls team had two travel games last weekend that sent them to Santa Clarita and Santa Maria. The weekend of Oct. 29 and 30 had the Gryphons 2004 Girls team traveling to Lancaster to face an undefeated Outkast team from Santa Maria and then to traveling to Moorpark to play a North Valley Soccer Club team. The Gryphons 2004 Girls team recently played a match against the Outkast team from Santa Maria in a brutal wind on a turf field in a losing effort of 4-2 and was looking forward to a rematch.
The Gryphons Girls 2004 team came out aggressive and firing with Kailey Kolesar and Hannah Tyree having multiple attempts at goal in the first half. The Gryphons girls was a much faster team than the Outkast team, but the Outkast team was stronger and more experienced. With less than a minute in the game Outkast was awarded a corner kick and was able to push a bouncing ball in front of goal just by the diving Gryphons keeper Marissa Grier. The half ended 1-0 to the favor of the Outkast team. The second half went largely the same with the Gryphons pressing offensively deep into Outkast territory.
Taitlyn Kingsbury and Hannah Tyree broke free from the defense numerous times but just couldn’t find the touch to get the ball past the keeper. Giselle Cardenas received a cut back pass on front of from Hannah Tyree late in the second half but her shot went high and over the bar for one of the Gryphons' best chances at goal. The Outkast later countered with a cut back pass in front of goal of their own only to keep the ball down and in the back of the net. The game ended 2-0 in favor of the Outkast team.
Coach Josh Tyree said, “Outkast’s team consists of girls that are all born in 2004 and have a couple years of age on our Gryphons girls and that’s really the difference in the game; experience, age and strength. We stayed in the game the entire time and played hard. We learned a lot about who we are as a team and how great we could be.”
The second game of the season was supposed to be played in Moorpark against North Valley Soccer Club, which the Gryphons previously soundly beat 4-1 in their last meeting. The Gryphons were excited to face this team again; however, after traveling halfway to Moorpark the North Valley Soccer Club forfeited their game citing injuries. So the Gryphons 2004 Girls team received a winning game of 1-0 on the forfeit.
The Gryphons 2004 Girls team is in the process of transitioning from club soccer onto Tehachapi High School Varsity soccer but have one last club game Nov. 12 in Lancaster.
The Gryphons Girls 2010 team being coached by Jamie Cookson traveled to Los Angeles to face a Juventus club team that the Gryphons last lost in a close match 1-0. This weekend's score was much different for the Gryphons Girls 2010 team, losing 4-0. However, Cookson noted that although the score was different the Gryphons learned a lot about the effort and willingness to compete that it takes to play in club soccer.
Cookson said, “We were asleep the first half of the game, waiting for the ball to come to us and gave up the four goals. The second half was way different as a fire was lit under the Gryphons girls and we out shot them 5-2 in the second half.”
The Gryphons Girls 2012 team played their second match against a team from Thousand Oaks. The first time these two team faced each other was in Thousand Oaks and the Gryphons lost 6-1. This weekend was much different as the Gryphons girls started playing more as a team and begun understanding positional play. The Gryphons girls lost their match 2-0 but the improvement from when they first played the Thousand Oaks team to now cannot be understated.
Coach Kim Smith said, “We lost 2-0 but it is probably the best game we’ve had yet! Incredibly excited for these girls today! They were hustling, working hard and winning the ball today!
Josh Tyree is the Gryphons Club president.
