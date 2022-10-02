The Tehachapi Gryphons 2004 Girls team traveled to Lancaster on Saturday to face Lancaster Lightning club team on their home turf. The Gryphons girls came out firing.
In the first five minutes, the Gryphons were awarded a corner kick. Taitlyn Kingsbury called out the corner kick play and crossed a beautiful ball to an on rushing Kate Backhaus, who cracked the ball out of the into the back of the net. Two horrible refereeing calls gave the Lightning two penalty kicks in which they scored. The half finished 2-1 Lightning.
The second half started with the Gryphons girls making a mistake on the back line in which the Lighting club slotted the mistake into the back of the net. Minutes later Kailey Kolesar played a chipped ball over the Lightning defense to an on running Taitlyn Kingsbury. And Kingsbury did not disappoint, chipping over an on rushing goalie and following her chip all the way into the back of the net.
Coach Joshua Tyree commented after the game to the Gryphons 2004 girls: “Sometimes in soccer the best team just doesn’t win. You out-possessed them, you out-ran them, and you out-shot them. You were by far the better team today.”
On Sunday, the Gryphons 2004 Girls had another game in Lancaster facing a North Valley team from Moorpark. The Gryphons girls dominated this game, winning 4-1. Kingsbury had two goals in the game with Hannah Tyree assisting her on both her goals. Kolesar added to her totals with a blazing goal from 30 yards out. Tyree capped off the game with a free kick over and around the defensive wall that fell under the other team's diving goalie. Madilyn Schneider had another standout game as she is really starting to shine in her newfound position on the field. Carlee Hensler played the full 90 minutes with a defensive midfield effort that really shined. Marissa Grier had a diving save to her left on a penalty kick, which kept the North Valley team from getting a second goal.
The Gryphons Girls 2010 team played Juventus Academy team In Lancaster. Juventus Academy came into the game as the second-place team in the league with a record of 2-1-1. The Gryphons Girls 2010 didn’t let that stop them from giving the Juventus Academy everything they can handle. The Gryphons girls absolutely outplayed the Juventus Academy team but just could not get the ball into the back of the net. The Gryphons girls ended the game with a 1-0 loss but Coach Jamie Cookson was ecstatic with the play of her girls.
“Our passing was phenomenal! If we keep building this momentum we’re going to take teams by surprise as we face them again," Cookson said.
The Gryphons 2012 Boys continue to build and learn when playing really tough competition. Coach Jeremy Cookson said: “The boys played better than the score indicated, with the other team doing a better job capitalizing on opportunities in the back from our mistakes." The Gryphons 2012 Boys lost their game 6-1. Troy Masei continues to shine on field and is developing as a really good defender.
Josh Tyree is the Gryphons Club president.
