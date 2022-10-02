The Tehachapi Gryphons 2004 Girls team traveled to Lancaster on Saturday to face Lancaster Lightning club team on their home turf. The Gryphons girls came out firing.

In the first five minutes, the Gryphons were awarded a corner kick. Taitlyn Kingsbury called out the corner kick play and crossed a beautiful ball to an on rushing Kate Backhaus, who cracked the ball out of the into the back of the net. Two horrible refereeing calls gave the Lightning two penalty kicks in which they scored. The half finished 2-1 Lightning.