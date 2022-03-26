With perfect weather, the ballfields at West Park came to life Saturday morning as hundreds of youngsters, their families and volunteers turned out to celebrate Tehachapi Little League’s opening day.
With youngsters ages 6 to 15 lined up with their respective baseball and softball teams around the field, President Jim Lundy introduced and thanked board members, volunteers and guests.
Lundy noted that last season, because of the pandemic, only about 130 youngsters were involved in Little League. But this year there are more than 300 — and he hopes to build to 400 by next year.
Tehachapi High School baseball coach Guy Dees brought some of his team members onto the field and reached out to inspire the young ballplayers to someday become Warriors, drawing cheers from the crowd.
A huge American flag held high in the sky by a crane from RST Cranes commanded attention as sisters Summer and Sheridan Scott belted out a heart-warming rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” that belied their young years of 8 and 6, respectively. The girls stepped up to perform with only a couple of days' notice after another singer had to cancel.
Jesse Waldowski, a board member, provided the invocation. Dawn Bathgate led the players in the Little League Pledge.
Special guests were four former Little League players who went on to play ball in high school — or beyond. Lundy introduced them as they threw — and caught — ceremonial first pitches for the new season.
Karson Cimental is currently a senior at THS and a catcher for the varsity baseball team. He played baseball for Tehachapi Little League from the age of 6 until he was 14 — and is looking forward to playing at the next level after graduation.
Pitching to Cimental was Hannah Grimes, who started playing Little League at the age of 7 and went on to be a member of District 51 all-star softball team that played in the Big League Softball World Series in Delaware. Grimes also played softball for Porterville College and Goshen College.
Next up to pitch and catch were Steven Sills and Makenzie Dugan.
Sills is a senior at THS. He started playing baseball in Bear Valley Springs and played one year in Majors and Seniors. He pitches, plays outfield and has played first and third base for the Warriors varsity team.
Dugan played in Tehachapi Little league for several years. A senior at THS with a 3.8 GPA, she is on the varsity softball team.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
