In February 2020, about a month before the COVID-19 pandemic shut schools, Garret Alcaraz, then a senior at Tehachapi High School, played basketball in the THS gym. He was among other Special Olympics athletes playing an exhibition game sponsored by Unified Sports.

As explained in a Tehachapi News report at the time, Unified Sports is dedicated to promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences. The organization joins together people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. 