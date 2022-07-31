In February 2020, about a month before the COVID-19 pandemic shut schools, Garret Alcaraz, then a senior at Tehachapi High School, played basketball in the THS gym. He was among other Special Olympics athletes playing an exhibition game sponsored by Unified Sports.
As explained in a Tehachapi News report at the time, Unified Sports is dedicated to promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences. The organization joins together people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.
Alcaraz, now 20, was born with Down syndrome. As the youngest of two girls and six boys in his family, he has been around athletes his entire life. And when schools shut down in March 2020, he began working out with his dad and brothers in their home gym.
Soon the young athlete decided he wanted to beat Tehachapi High’s bench press record so he could get his name on the leaderboard in the school gym.
On May 8, 2020, he did just that, setting a school bench press record by lifting 355 pounds. The video of him, wearing a green Tehachapi Warriors T-shirt, went viral after it was shared millions of times by ESPN Sports Center and others. Even Arnold Schwarzenegger commented on one of the posts.
As soon as pandemic regulations allowed, Alcaraz began training with Lord Elliott, owner of the National Academy of Strength and Power in Bakersfield and Director of Coaches Certification at the United States Powerlifting Association. Initially his goal was to train to 405 pounds to break the world record at the Special Olympics in 2023.
In October 2021 he competed in his first professional powerlifting competition, the Central California Open held in Bakersfield. He took first place in the Junior (20-23) division, then went on to take two other firsts and a second place in other competitions to qualify for the United States Powerlifting Association’s national championships.
And on July 9 at the USPA nationals in Las Vegas, Alcaraz captured another second place medal, also in the Junior division. His benchpress weights were 275.5, 297.6 and 303.1.
“He was among 400 athletes who worked hard to qualify for the national championships,” Elliott said. “And he performed beautifully. It’s not supposed to look that easy.”
The coach noted that the competition was not for special needs athletes and no accommodations were made for Alcaraz.
His parents, Manuel and Cheri Alcaraz, are understandably proud of their son’s accomplishments and the young powerlifter said it felt great to win a medal in Las Vegas.
“It just comes natural to him,” Manuel Alcaraz said. “In PE classes at Tehachapi High he was stronger than some of the football players.”
The family moved to Tehachapi from Lancaster about five years ago. Cheri Alcaraz said they love living in Tehachapi and that Garret has had a lot of support from the community.
Both parents credit Coach Elliott for his patience working with their son and other special needs athletes.
And Elliott credits the Alcaraz family for raising Garret the same as their other children.
“He grew up in that loving atmosphere, and he has such drive and determination. It makes a difference," the coach said.
You can watch Alcaraz break the THS powerlifting record on video at es.pn/3bfIV3M.
