Corey Costelloe NYC.jpeg

Tehachapi resident Corey Costelloe — wearing a Warriors ballcap — completed the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

 Courtesy of Corey Costelloe via Facebook

Costelloe, who was not a runner before he began training for the LA Marathon about a year ago, wore a Tehachapi High School Warriors ballcap as he made his way through all five boroughs of the city to complete the 26.2 mile race.