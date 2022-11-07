Tehachapi resident Corey Costelloe was among more than 50,000 runners to complete the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Costelloe, who was not a runner before he began training for the LA Marathon about a year ago, wore a Tehachapi High School Warriors ballcap as he made his way through all five boroughs of the city to complete the 26.2 mile race.
In New York, as in Los Angeles, Costelloe ran to raise funds for the Christian humanitarian organization World Vision. The organization recently announced it is halfway toward a goal of providing 50 million people worldwide with clean water by 2030, having reached 25 million people since 2015.
Inspiring people to enter marathons and similar events to raise money for clean water projects is one of the ways World Vision has helped. Through such outreach to Tehachapi Mountain Bible Church, Costelloe became a Team World Vision member.
He raised more than $3,300 for clean water by completing the LA event. He had no idea that this would garner him a much-coveted invitation to participate in the NYC Marathon — and to be team leader for Team World Vision during next year’s LA event.
“If you can make it here, you’ll make it anywhere,” Costelloe posted to Facebook following the NYC event.
“The people of New York were awesome,” he also told his followers. “Nothing like having them chant your name in every borough. Most of the streets were so packed — it was amazing!”
