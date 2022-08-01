Corey Costelloe has been installed as president of the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club following the July 13 resignation of Maria Curiel before the start of the 2022-23 athletic season.
Curiel has served in the role since 2018, and will continue to help the club, according to a Booster Club news release, which noted she kept the club on track during difficult times to come through stronger and generate revenue for THS teams.
The news release noted Costelloe and Curiel worked to build corporate sponsorships, improve the working relationship with Tehachapi Unified School District and improve athletic facilities.
Costelloe has been vice president the last two years. He noted in the news release he worked to implement a corporate sponsorship program, which since 2019 has generated more than $72,000 in paid sponsorships with an additional $16,000 committed in renewals for the upcoming season.
"I owed a lot to the Booster Club for everything they provided my teams when I competed for Tehachapi — when I returned, I noticed some of the shine and swagger was gone from our program, most of it stemming from aesthetic and facility needs. I had to get to work to help reconcile that," Costelloe said.
Stacey Peel will continue as treasurer of the board and Monica LaMonte will continue to serve as secretary. The Booster Club is seeking volunteers for board positions including vice president, with elections beginning in September.
Memberships for the 2022-23 season are available at thsboosters.com. Renewals for Booster Green Seats for the 2022 football season are underway. Current seat holders can renew online; anyone wishing to purchase green seats for the upcoming season may do so following all current renewals, the news release said. A lottery drawing for priority will be held during the intrasquad scrimmage at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at 8 a.m. at Coy Burnett Stadium.
The next Warrior Booster Club meeting is at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Village Collective in the downstairs conference room accessible through the entrance off Green Street near Centennial Plaza.
