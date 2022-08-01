Corey Costelloe has been installed as president of the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club following the July 13 resignation of Maria Curiel before the start of the 2022-23 athletic season.

Curiel has served in the role since 2018, and will continue to help the club, according to a Booster Club news release, which noted she kept the club on track during difficult times to come through stronger and generate revenue for THS teams.