The 2022 rodeo season is in full preparation mode with the following schedule announced:
June 4: Annual rodeo sponsors thank you and 2022 season kick-off dinner
June 25 and 26: The first of two full weekends of Junior Rodeo Competition
July 4: Annual Tehachapi Bad Bulls competition
July 30 and 31: Second and final weekend of Junior Rodeo Competition
Aug. 19 and 20: Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Rodeo competition, with cowboys from all over the country in riding and bucking (rough stock) competition at the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds
Currently it is sign-up time for those young cowboys and girls wishing to participate in this season’s Jr. Rodeo events. Top winners with the highest earned points will be awarded with saddles and belt buckles.
“We're excited to again offer our Junior Rodeo action and competition to the young men and woman of Tehachapi," TMRA Junior Rodeo Chairman Tom Tully said. "In previous years we have had over 100 each season enter the competition, our youngest being a 3-year-old girl who was a steer roper.”
Contestants are ranked into age groups with the youngest being 6 years and under and the oldest 20 years of age. The ages are as of Jan. 1, 2022. Rodeo categories are: Dummy Roping Stick, Horse Racing, Goat Ribbon Jerking and Mutton Busting for the younger cowboys.
Going up in age groups, the categories become Steer Riding, Chute Dogging, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, Steer Stopping, Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, and Calf and Goat tying.
All categories are open to boys and girls. All events take place in or near the Milano Arena at the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and Event Center.
Pre-sign-ups are necessary for the Junior Rodeo contestants and have already begun. Sign-ups close June 19 for the June Jr. Rodeo dates. Sign up at www.Fastner.com.
For additional TMRA information, email tmrasecretary@gmail.com or go to the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association website
