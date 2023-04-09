Mountain Tennis has been collecting victories on the hard court these past two months, highlighted with a second place showing in the Arvin Tournament.
Tehachapi (7-7; 2-1 SYML) defeated Arvin (4-2), South (3-3; win in games) and East (4-2) in the Arvin Tourney, falling only to champion Delano-Chavez (3-3; loss in sets).
Calvin Hibbard was named most valuable player of the tournament, going 4-0 in all singles contests he played. Other victories came from Donovan Russell (Arvin – singles, South – doubles), Osiel Bahena (Arvin – doubles, East - doubles), Isaac Read (Arvin – doubles), Magnus Daugaard (Arvin – doubles, Chavez - singles), Robert Klemm (Arvin – doubles), James Adamson (Chavez – singles, East - singles), Jonah Shugart (South – doubles), Preston Brunner (South – doubles) and Noah Veiga (East – doubles).
The Warriors also participated in the Bakersfield Lynch Cup in Division III, defeating Foothill (5-1) in their bracket.
Helping Tehachapi in the win over Foothill was Hibbard (6-0, 6-0), Hunter Church (6-0, 6-0), Adamson-Russell (6-4, 7-5), Dillon Hauck – Magnus Daugaard (6-4, 7-5) and Shugart-Brunner (6-4, 6-3). Tehachapi also had a close defeat to Chavez (3-3; loss in games), with Hibbard (6-1, 6-1), Adamson-Read (6-2, 6-4) and Hauck-Daugaard (6-4, 5-7, 10-8) winning their matches.
In other tournament match wins, Hibbard won in singles over Independence and Frontier to remain undefeated on the season with a 17-0 record (14-0 singles, 3-0 doubles).
In the most recent contest, Tehachapi swept South in the SYML season with a 6-3 victory. Winning in singles was Hibbard (6-0, 6-0), Read (7-6, 6-2), Daugaard (6-2, 6-0) and Hauck (6-1, 6-2). Taking victories in doubles were Hibbard-Daugaard (7-6, 6-3) and Shugart-Church (6-0, 6-0).
The Warriors also had a narrow 5-4 defeat to East in SYML action, with Hibbard (6-1, 6-2) and Daugaard (6-4, 6-4) winning in singles and Hibbard-Read (8-7) and Hauck-Daugaard (8-7) winning in doubles.
Tehachapi will close out the league schedule this week with two contests against West (home Wednesday, April 12; away Thursday, April 13) and another match against East (home Friday, April 14). First serve in all matches will be at 4 p.m.
