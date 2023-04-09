Mountain Tennis has been collecting victories on the hard court these past two months, highlighted with a second place showing in the Arvin Tournament.

Tehachapi (7-7; 2-1 SYML) defeated Arvin (4-2), South (3-3; win in games) and East (4-2) in the Arvin Tourney, falling only to champion Delano-Chavez (3-3; loss in sets).

