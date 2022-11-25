The end to the volleyball season this fall also marked the end to a historic career of a beloved educator and coach.
Renn Amstead, a 57-year veteran coaching at the intermediate, junior high, high school and junior college levels, including the last 18 years at Tehachapi High, has officially retired from coaching.
Amstead first began his career as a teacher in 1965 at Compton, then moved to various schools in the Saddleback District (Orange County) area, coaching volleyball, basketball and football. He also had a brief stint coaching at Santa Ana Junior College.
One of his coaching highlights in his early years was taking a Junior National Volleyball Team to Europe in 1984, competing against the world’s best in Italy, Finland and Germany.
After retiring from teaching in 2004, Amstead was not ready to hang up his whistle just yet, taking up an opportunity to become an assistant with then-head coach Sally White on the THS varsity volleyball staff.
“It was only supposed to be a couple of years helping with volleyball in Tehachapi,” said Amstead. “But 18 years later, here we are.”
Amstead’s contribution to volleyball at Tehachapi has been foundational, establishing success with local youth through the Starlings Club program and providing consistency, organization and guidance with countless athletes at Tehachapi High. Many students went on to compete in volleyball at the collegiate level.
“I feel fortunate that we have had so much talent over the years. I will always have fond memories of the girls that played for me and celebrating their success year-after-year,” added Amstead.
In 18 seasons as an assistant and head coach with THS volleyball, Amstead has compiled an overall record of 409-148-10 and a 141-27 record in league matches. Along the way, he has guided the Lady Warriors to six league titles, multiple CIF final appearances and a CIF championship. He has also helped Tehachapi to a handful of state playoff appearances.
Amstead also coached basketball for Tehachapi, guiding the Lady Warriors to 142 wins and a state playoff appearance during his tenure.
“Renn has always been someone we could depend on in our athletic program and we are honored that he represented us all these years,” said THS athletic director Ryan Grimes. “A large part of our success is attributed to his hard work and dedication. He is part of the makeup of who we are as a program. We will really miss him.”
Renn and his wife, Laura, are looking to move closer to family in Michigan and spend more time with their two children, Renn II and Kelley, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
“We have enjoyed our time in Tehachapi, the mountains, the scenery and the people,” Amstead said. “I will miss our friendly community and our great kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.