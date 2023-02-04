Tehachapi High School’s competition cheer squads are headed to nationals competition at the Anaheim Convention Center on Feb. 24-25 and area fans will have a chance to see them perform locally before they head off.
Coach Katy Licon said the showcase performance will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and will be held in the gym at the Tehachapi Education Center on the corner of Snyder Avenue and Tehachapi Boulevard. The gym is commonly referred to as the “Monroe Gym.”
