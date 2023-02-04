Briefs - Warrior cheer.jpeg

Members of the Tehachapi High School competition cheer squad will perform Feb. 22 locally before heading to nationals competition in Anaheim.

 Courtesy of Tehachapi Warrior Cheerleading

Tehachapi High School’s competition cheer squads are headed to nationals competition at the Anaheim Convention Center on Feb. 24-25 and area fans will have a chance to see them perform locally before they head off.

Coach Katy Licon said the showcase performance will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and will be held in the gym at the Tehachapi Education Center on the corner of Snyder Avenue and Tehachapi Boulevard. The gym is commonly referred to as the “Monroe Gym.”

