The Lady Warrior Cheer squad had a very impressive run at the USA Spirit Nationals, taking second place honors in a competition held this past weekend in Anaheim.
Tehachapi was able to earn first place in the preliminary rounds heading into the final day of competition and earned enough points to take second place overall among all schools.
“This year was challenging with COVID protocols but our girls were dedicated and we are so proud of them,” said coach Katy Licon. “Obviously finishing in second was not the outcome we wanted going into the final day but still an amazing accomplishment for our team and half our team being new.”
In other competitions this year, the team competed in two USA Regional competitions, taking first and second place honors in each event.
In one of these regional competitions held in Fontana, the girls "Hit Zero," meaning they had a clean routine with zero deductions. The showing earned the team a bid to compete at the recent national competition.
“Our girls were dedicated and we are so proud of them,” added Luper.
The competition cheer team consists of seniors Emma Denny, McKenzie Dugan, Mackensy Searcy, Trinity Madden, Sterling Nicholas, Alana Krelle, Jojo Burris and Kaylie Harmon.
Underclassmen athletes include Brooke Lander, Jessica Addington, Kodi Curnow, Scarlett Alvarez, Bethany Shugart, Maliya Snyder, Hannah Alvarez, Samantha Denny, Ana Orozco, Rylee Knight, Jaidyn Oropeza, Maliya Davenport, Cambria Baldwin and Emily Kennison.
The team is coached by Katy Licon and Janice Luper.
